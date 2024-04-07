Nick Suzuki: “We’re not as far behind the Leafs as people think”.

The Montreal Canadiens have improved this season compared to last.

Indeed, even if it’s not a blatant progression, the Tricolore has improved on several points since the 2022-2023 season.

Yes, the Habs have already amassed more points in the standings than last season, but that’s not all.

The Tricolore is playing better hockey, and above all, developing a very good culture, despite the fact that the team loses more often than not.The players stick together and work hard every game, no matter what.So, this great culture within the team, along with the development of players like Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, means that the Habs are better this season than they were last.The Tricolore is slowly demonstrating that it is on the road to becoming a competitive team once again.

In fact, according to captain Nick Suzuki, the Habs aren’t as far behind the Toronto Maple Leafs as people think.

#Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki: “We’re not as far away from [Maple Leafs] as people may think“https://t.co/kslpeXAqa6 – Eyes On The Prize (@HabsEOTP) April 7, 2024

Indeed, in Suzuki’s eyes, the gap between the Habs and the Maple Leafs isn’t that wide, as yesterday’s game showed, when the Habs made the game close, even after trailing 4-0.

The captain believes that the team’s style of play allows them to compete against anyone, as reported by RDS.

“I don’t think we’re as far away from them as people might think. There are moments in this game and in other games when we’ve dominated them. With our style, we can play against pretty much anyone.” – Nick Suzuki

As Suzuki explains, it’s true that the Habs generally manage to dominate the Leafs at times, as well as other good teams.

The other NHL teams confirm that the Habs are tougher than last season The Habs are progressing very well, and this is largely due to the culture that Martin St-Louis has established within the team.The guys want to win, regardless of their position in the standings, and that bodes well for the future.

Suzuki also had a few words to say about Michael Pezzetta’s fight, taking his hat off to him for his courage and determination.

In a gust

The Habs captain also explained that the team was not afraid of Ryan Reaves.Still, the Habs really missed Arber Xhekaj last night

