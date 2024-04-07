Nick Suzuki: “We’re not as far behind the Leafs as people think”.

#Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki: “We’re not as far away from [Maple Leafs] as people may think“https://t.co/kslpeXAqa6
Indeed, even if it’s not a blatant progression, the Tricolore has improved on several points since the 2022-2023 season.
Yes, the Habs have already amassed more points in the standings than last season, but that’s not all.
In fact, according to captain Nick Suzuki, the Habs aren’t as far behind the Toronto Maple Leafs as people think.
Indeed, in Suzuki’s eyes, the gap between the Habs and the Maple Leafs isn’t that wide, as yesterday’s game showed, when the Habs made the game close, even after trailing 4-0.
The captain believes that the team’s style of play allows them to compete against anyone, as reported by RDS.
“I don’t think we’re as far away from them as people might think. There are moments in this game and in other games when we’ve dominated them. With our style, we can play against pretty much anyone.” – Nick Suzuki
As Suzuki explains, it’s true that the Habs generally manage to dominate the Leafs at times, as well as other good teams.
Suzuki also had a few words to say about Michael Pezzetta’s fight, taking his hat off to him for his courage and determination.
