Just so you know, ill explain something to you plain and simple. When you play your first game in Toronto after signing a 3 year deal, in front of your fans, you play rival team like Montreal. You’re supposed to be the #1 heavyweight in the NHL, when a guy makes you look bad in a… https://t.co/FJHsXKDOoz
– Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) April 7, 2024
Georges Laraque reminds us that without Arber Xhekaj, Ryan Reaves did what he wanted yesterday.
The Tricolore didn’t play badly yesterday, but they did get roughed up on several occasions during the game, both offensively and in terms of sturdiness.
He wasn’t shy about handing out big checks and throwing down the gloves against Michael Pezzetta, a fight that Reaves won.
Auston Matthews on Ryan Reaves after his fight with Michael Pezzetta pic.twitter.com/1fhZUiWLeg
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 7, 2024
By the way, Ryan Reaves’ brother Jordan commented under TSN’s Instagram post that he felt sorry for Pezzetta’s family who had to watch this fight.
In short, why did the Leafs’ tough guy take so much heat last night?
Arber Xhekaj’s absence from the line-up due to injury made all the difference.
For those who were wondering the importance of Xhekaj in the lineup, I hope you understand after yesterday’s game against Toronto. Go watch the previous match between the 2 teams when Xhekaj played, Reaves was invisible, and yesterday he was driving everyone crazy! While the… pic.twitter.com/4JdwVTRsgw
– Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) April 7, 2024
Indeed, without Xhekaj in the lineup, Reaves didn’t have to fear for his safety when he went to rough up the Habs players, because no one can match his toughness if Xhekaj isn’t there.
I’m sure Reaves slept very well for his pre-game nap after learning that Xhekaj wouldn’t be playing.
Reaves hasn’t been invisible for nothing when Xhekaj is in the line-up.
He looked bad once, and he doesn’t want to look bad a second time.
In short, Georges Laraque, who still gave Michael Pezzetta some love, once again demonstrated the importance of Arber Xhekaj in the Habs line-up.
