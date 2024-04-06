Kaiden Guhle avoids the worst

During the last game between the Lightning and the Canadiens, Kaiden Guhle was solidly checked by Nikita Kucherov.The unavenged gesture went unpunished, and today we learned that the defenseman will miss the game. Both he and Arber Xhekaj will miss the game, so Justin Barron has been recalled from Laval Without Barron, the Rocket put on a very good show, defeating the Thunderbirds 7-4.

For Guhle, even though he’ll miss tonight’s game against the Maple Leafs, the news is good.

As Renaud Lavoie indicated during this afternoon’s Bruins-Panthers game, he avoided the worst.

He feared there would be more damage than expected. There isn’t. In a way, that’s reassuring. – Renaud Lavoie

We still don’t know how long the injury will last, but he shouldn’t miss the rest of the season, according to the source.

In his young NHL career, the left-hander hasn’t been lucky with injuries, and to hear that he’s avoided the worst is reassuring. Let’s see if he’ll be in uniform tomorrow against the New York Rangers.

In bursts

In 70 games, Guhle has 22 points, including six goals.

