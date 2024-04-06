Welcome to the @NHL, Mavrik! pic.twitter.com/syUvCfADvV
Kaiden Guhle avoids the worst
Final score
Final score
For Guhle, even though he’ll miss tonight’s game against the Maple Leafs, the news is good.
As Renaud Lavoie indicated during this afternoon’s Bruins-Panthers game, he avoided the worst.
The latest from @renlavoietva
He feared there would be more damage than expected. There isn’t. In a way, that’s reassuring. – Renaud Lavoie
We still don’t know how long the injury will last, but he shouldn’t miss the rest of the season, according to the source.
In his young NHL career, the left-hander hasn’t been lucky with injuries, and to hear that he’s avoided the worst is reassuring. Let’s see if he’ll be in uniform tomorrow against the New York Rangers.
In bursts
– Nice move.
Florian Xhekaj with the sweet dangles
– We wish him the best of luck.
– Nice day at work for him.
Erik Karlsson today:
– 3 assists
– +2
– 8 shot attempts
– 2 hits
– 2 blocked shots
– 82.97 5v5 xGF%
– on-ice for 31 shot attempts for (12 against) in 5v5 play
Pittsburgh's officially in a playoff spot for the first time since November 14th.
