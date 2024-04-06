Skip to content
David Reinbacher: a magnificent shot for his second Rocket goal
David Reinbacher has been in the Laval Rocket uniform for a while now. The young defenseman is playing his eighth game in a Laval uniform this afternoon, and even though he arrived in the midst of the playoff race, he has quickly become indispensable to Jean-François Houle.

His adaptation to North American ice is going very, very well.

Reinbacher found the back of the net in his first game with the Rocket, but hasn’t been able to do so since… until this afternoon: the young man has just scored his second goal with the team, with a magnificent wrist shot.

