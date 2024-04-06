David Reinbacher: a magnificent shot for his second Rocket goal

David Reinbacher has been in the Laval Rocket uniform for a while now. The young defenseman is playing his eighth game in a Laval uniform this afternoon, and even though he arrived in the midst of the playoff race, he has quickly become indispensable to Jean-François Houle.
Reinbacher found the back of the net in his first game with the Rocket, but hasn’t been able to do so since… until this afternoon: the young man has just scored his second goal with the team, with a magnificent wrist shot.
A 1st goal at Place Bell for David Reinbacher! pic.twitter.com/WaE9gzu6U0
