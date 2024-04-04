Lane Hutson: RDS is considering hosting his next college games

Ahh, Lane Hutson…

With 49 points in 37 games, the defenseman is arguably one of the best hockey players in his age group. Over the past two years, the Canadian prospect has been developing extremely well at Boston University.

He’s the talk of the town… whether we like it or not.

He’s one of the Habs’ best-loved prospects, and he’s definitely on track to play one, two or three games with the Habs between now and the end of the Flanelle’s regular season, which ends on April 16.

What does it depend on? His final season in the NCAA.

The Frozen Four player still has one or two games to play: April 11 and 13. If he wins the semi-final on the 11th, he’ll go on to the final on the 13th.

I’m told that RDS is seriously considering airing Lane Hutson’s Frozen Four matches. I’m also told that some Copa America games (Canada? Finals?) could be broadcast on Noovo. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 4, 2024

And according to my colleague Maxime Truman, RDS is considering broadcasting these games.Sounds like a good idea. After all, people often wonder how to listen to NCAA games, and the next few will be important for Hutson.Note that he plays with Macklin Celebrini. In my opinion, the fans would be in for a treat.

Boston University will play Denver at 5 p.m. Eastern time on April 11. If Hutson’s club wins, they’ll go on to face the winner of the Boston College-Michigan game, who will battle it out in the other semi-final.

The other semi-final will take place on April 11 at 8:30 p.m., with the final on April 13 at 6 p.m.Boston College is home to Jacob Fowler, Will Smith, Cutter Gauthier, Ryan Leonard and Gabriel Perreault. Not a bad club either.

However, we don’t know if Fowler’s semi-final will be broadcast, and we also don’t know what will happen if Fowler is in the final, but Hutson is not. To be seen in due course, then.

Note that this isn’t the first time RDS has broadcast NCAA games. In 2020-2021, the year of the Cup Final, several Cole Caufield games were broadcast.

In bursts

There were some in November 2020 (before the return of the NHL), but also in early 2021, when the NHL began its season.

