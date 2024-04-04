Lane Hutson: RDS is considering hosting his next college games

I’m told that RDS is seriously considering airing Lane Hutson’s Frozen Four matches.
I’m also told that some Copa America games (Canada? Finals?) could be broadcast on Noovo.
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 4, 2024
Ahh, Lane Hutson…
He’s the talk of the town… whether we like it or not.
He’s one of the Habs’ best-loved prospects, and he’s definitely on track to play one, two or three games with the Habs between now and the end of the Flanelle’s regular season, which ends on April 16.
The Frozen Four player still has one or two games to play: April 11 and 13. If he wins the semi-final on the 11th, he’ll go on to the final on the 13th.
Boston University will play Denver at 5 p.m. Eastern time on April 11. If Hutson’s club wins, they’ll go on to face the winner of the Boston College-Michigan game, who will battle it out in the other semi-final.
However, we don’t know if Fowler’s semi-final will be broadcast, and we also don’t know what will happen if Fowler is in the final, but Hutson is not. To be seen in due course, then.
Note that this isn’t the first time RDS has broadcast NCAA games. In 2020-2021, the year of the Cup Final, several Cole Caufield games were broadcast.
In bursts
– Great news.
