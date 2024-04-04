Lane Hutson not a finalist for the Hobey Baker

And your 2024 Hobey Baker Memorial Award Hat Trick Finalists are….@undmhockey @hockey_east @thenchc @bc_mhockey @terrierhockey @ncaaicehockey pic.twitter.com/2ymYpJDHtS
– Hobey Baker Award (@HobeyBakerAward) April 4, 2024
Firstly, he’s been in the news because he’s a polarizing figure in the hockey world. Secondly, he’s been in the news because he may see his next games broadcast on RDS.
But now he’s in the news because he’s not nominated for the Hobey Baker.
This means that Lane Hutson is among the 10 best college players of the moment (he was among the 10 finalists), but he’s not in the top-3.
Last year, Hutson was also ignored in the top-3. He was also selected in the top-10 (as was Sean Farrell), but didn’t make the top-3.
Last year’s winner was Adam Fantilli.
The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee is pleased to announce the three Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists for the 2023 award, honoring college field hockey’s top player. Alphabetically, they are: Logan Cooley, a freshman forward from the University of Minnesota; https://t.co/0Wyth7htuI… pic.twitter.com/q77cHp81L0
– Hobey Baker Award (@HobeyBakerAward) March 30, 2023
Hutson won’t be following in his footsteps.