Devils and Rangers battles are featured (and not everyone likes it)

Here’s what it looks like, for those who haven’t seen it.

A FULL ON 5v5 LINE BRAWL TO START THE GAME CHAOS AT MSG

Since it happened, it’s been the topic of the hour on social networks. Everyone has an opinion on the matter, and it’s clear that it’s a subject that continues to polarize.

The NHL hasn’t posted any images on its social networks, but everyone has. That includes the NHL’s partners.

In particular, there’s one sequence that’s got everyone talking. TNT, an NHL partner that broadcasts games, posted images of the station’s stars reacting to battles on social networks.

Here’s what it looks like.

If you were curious what the guys were doing during the Rangers-Devils chaos, here ya go

There are two mindsets on this. Many fans and former players enjoy the show, and many journalists think that the more things change, the more it’s the same in the NHL.

Not 100% of fans, former players or journalists think that way, but still.

What gets most attention is the fact that the fights were planned in advance. We used to see this in the past, but it’s less and less the custom in today’s hockey.

There's no logic to it, and no other league allows it. It was folkloric in the past, but today, with what we know about blows to the head, it should be much better regulated.

The impact of blows to the head is front and center.

On the one hand, the fans in attendance yesterday enjoyed the show. On the other? Players need to be protected. And clearly, these are not two compatible realities, let’s face it.

Let’s not forget that Bill Daly recently refused to say that science is advanced enough to link blows to the head and chronic traumatic encephalopathy in players.

