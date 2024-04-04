Skip to content
Devils and Rangers battles are featured (and not everyone likes it)
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, the Devils and Rangers were the talk of the town.

There was a huge all-out battle between the two teams right from the start, and images of all the guys fighting went viral in a fraction of a second.

Here’s what it looks like, for those who haven’t seen it.

Since it happened, it’s been the topic of the hour on social networks. Everyone has an opinion on the matter, and it’s clear that it’s a subject that continues to polarize.

The NHL hasn’t posted any images on its social networks, but everyone has. That includes the NHL’s partners.

In particular, there’s one sequence that’s got everyone talking. TNT, an NHL partner that broadcasts games, posted images of the station’s stars reacting to battles on social networks.

Here’s what it looks like.

There are two mindsets on this. Many fans and former players enjoy the show, and many journalists think that the more things change, the more it’s the same in the NHL.

Not 100% of fans, former players or journalists think that way, but still.

What gets most attention is the fact that the fights were planned in advance. We used to see this in the past, but it’s less and less the custom in today’s hockey.

The impact of blows to the head is front and center.

On the one hand, the fans in attendance yesterday enjoyed the show. On the other? Players need to be protected. And clearly, these are not two compatible realities, let’s face it.

Let’s not forget that Bill Daly recently refused to say that science is advanced enough to link blows to the head and chronic traumatic encephalopathy in players.

