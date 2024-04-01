Josh Anderson must get the same treatment as Joel Armia

At the start of the season, the Canadiens caused quite a surprise by sending Joel Armia to Laval. After all, it’s not every day a team sends a veteran to the minors to start the season.

But hats off to the team, who made the best decision. Hats off too to Armia, who kept a positive attitude, earning him a recall eventually.

And right now, without being the best player or the best scorer, he’s very effective on the second line and on the power play. He’s much more involved and I don’t think he wants to go back to Laval.

Now, why not do the same with Josh Anderson? Why is he immune to the consequences? I understand he’s trying, but he’s not doing anything good on the ice. In 2023-2024, it’s too late to send him down, but at the next training camp, it should be an option to consider.

Steve Bégin, in collaboration with Marc-André Perreault at the Blue Pocket, wrote on the subject a few days ago and wants to make “Josh as angry as Joel”.

In 69 games this season, Anderson has collected just eight goals and 10 assists. For a dynamic player of his caliber, that’s very little, especially since when he was acquired a few years ago, Marc Bergevin considered him one of the few NHLers with this style of play.

I’ll be honest, when he first arrived in Montreal, I had high hopes for him. But now, he’s too much in the lineup and his contract of $5.5 million a year for three more seasons after this one is a real nightmare.

You can’t afford to have bad examples on your team, ESPECIALLY ones who make too much money. Josh Anderson needs to realize that enough is enough! – Steve Bégin

Good thing the salary cap is going up…

Armia, who buys himself years in the Bettman circuit, was sent back to Laval. Why not Anderson, who still doesn’t seem to be in Martin St-Louis’ bad graces?

#Habs Martin St-Louis on Josh Anderson: “we know Josh can scores goals in this League – he’s been proven to be a 20-goal scorer – this year is likely going to be one-off because there’s a lot in that player. I think he just found himself chasing the season a little bit…” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) April 1, 2024

