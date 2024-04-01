Inviting an Internet user to take his own life: Frank Seravalli gets away with it

Frank Seravalli is a pretty influential person in the hockey world. The informant, who works for Daily Faceoff, is also president of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, the association that brings together the various people who cover the sport in print.

It’s a position he’s held since 2019, by the way.

It’s not uncommon to see Seravalli use his X account to inform people about what’s going on in the NHL world… but last night, he used his account for, how shall we say, other reasons.

In fact, it all started when an Internet user used his X account to make anti-Semitic remarks about Colby Cohen, and Seravalli decided to respond… by inviting him to drink a glass of bleach. And no, it’s not an April Fool’s joke, despite today’s date.

Here’s the publication in question(and the link, if it hasn’t been removed by the time you read this) :

Obviously, the comments to which Seravalli responds are completely unacceptable… but instead of simply condemning them (or ignoring them), Seravalli has bluntly responded by inviting the person to take his own life.

At a time when people are (rightly) condemning death threats made on social networks, it seems to me that this is also an unacceptable response.

In the end, it’s a response that only adds fuel to the fire. I can understand Seravalli’s frustration, as he wanted to send a clear message that these remarks have no place, but it’s questionable whether this was the right way to send a message.

In gusto

I wonder if this will have any repercussions whatsoever, but we agree that on both sides, leaving social networks aside last night might have been a good idea.

– For once, the Oilers have a confident goalie.

Skinner ‘better this year,’ prepared for playoff run with Oilers via @DerekVanDiest https://t.co/ZQmLEmUBlv – NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) April 1, 2024

– Great read on Ryan Lindgren.

Column. On the need to quanify the intangibles Ryan Lindgren brings to the room and to the ice as No. 55 inches toward restricted free agency. https://t.co/ZEH852uaZF via @nypostsports – Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) April 1, 2024

– Indeed.

On hockey, from @GlobeKPD: The Bruins have a playoff berth in hand, but Brad Marchand says the stretch run is no time to rest https://t.co/I3ItODa83h – The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) April 1, 2024

–He improves his MVP candidacy.

– So let’s see.