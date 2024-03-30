OHL Series: Filip Mesar scores three points in his first game

While the Montreal Canadiens fight for the lottery and the Laval Rocket battle for a playoff spot, many of the Habs’ prospects played their first playoff game in their respective leagues.

Indeed, the playoffs have begun in many hockey leagues around the world, and in the last few days, they’ve begun more specifically in the CHL’s junior leagues.

Yesterday marked the second day of OHL play, with four games on the schedule.Habs prospects Florian Xhekaj, Daniil Sobolev and Filip Mesar were in action.

In the case of Xhekaj and Sobolev, well, their team, the Brantford Bulldogs won 5-2 over the Ottawa 67’s to take a 1-0 lead in this first-round series.

Xhekaj was cleared from the scoresheet, while defenseman Sobolev picked up an assist on the power play.

Now we come to Filip Mesar, who had an excellent night’s work, picking up three assists in a 6-3 Kitchener Rangers victory over the Erie Otters.

The Habs prospect had a solid game, creating some great plays throughout, as evidenced by this pass on Eduard Sale’s goal.

Mesar got his playoff campaign off to a good start yesterday, as he tries to silence the critics and concerns about him.A good playoff campaign could be very beneficial for the 20-year-old Slovak, who disappoints many Montreal Canadiens fans with his at best decent performances in the OHL.

At his age, he should have burned the OHL in the last two seasons, especially considering he’s a first-round pick (26ᵉ overall in 2022), and was coming from a professional league, namely Slovakia.

In short, the carrots aren’t completely cooked yet in Mesar’s case, but let’s just say that solid playoff production, especially better than last season’s (four points, including a goal in nine games) would be good news.

Next season, Mesar will most likely play in Laval with the Rocket, and that’s really where we’ll see if he still has NHL potential, or if he’s a flop.

Perhaps getting closer to his great childhood friend, Juraj Slafkovsky, will do him some good.

Slafkovsky’s words and advice could very well help Mesar get back on track.

Who knows, maybe they’ll play together on the same trio one day.

