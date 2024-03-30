Skip to content
Martin St-Louis refuses to answer a question about the World Championship
At the team’s pre-game talk this morning, Martin St-Louis was the last to speak.

He stayed about ten minutes, and a question from Martin McGuire was probably too much. The question wasn’t necessarily stupid, and I would have liked an answer, but the coach didn’t want to answer.

Why wouldn’t he? Because there are 10 games left in the season and St-Louis doesn’t want to talk about the World Championship.

A few days ago, Bill Guerin, the GM of the American team in the next Championship, said he wanted a certain commitment from the players. In his opinion, it’s important for healthy players to strongly consider invitations to boost their bid for future international competitions, among other things.

McGuire put this question to the Habs coach:

As a coach, is it important for you to see healthy players participate in this tournament? Do you encourage them to go?

The coach simply said that there were 10 games left in the season and that he wasn’t going to answer the question.

It was a good answer, because it’s true that the regular season is more important for St-Louis, even if the Habs don’t make the playoffs.

Here are the players on the team who could continue their hockey season after the regular season, by the way:

Canada: Nick Suzuki, Samuel Montembeault, Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook ;

United States: Cole Caufield and Cayden Primeau;

Slovakia: Juraj Slafkovsky ;

Finland: Joel Armia.

It remains to be seen whether the guys will want to go to the Czech Republic instead of the Bahamas and/or Florida…

