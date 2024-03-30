Martin St-Louis refuses to answer a question about the World Championship

The @TBLightning announces that Erik Cernak will miss tonight’s game because he missed a team meeting today. @TVASports
At the team’s pre-game talk this morning, Martin St-Louis was the last to speak.
He stayed about ten minutes, and a question from Martin McGuire was probably too much. The question wasn’t necessarily stupid, and I would have liked an answer, but the coach didn’t want to answer.
Why wouldn’t he? Because there are 10 games left in the season and St-Louis doesn’t want to talk about the World Championship.
Listen to the team’s pre-game thoughts ahead of tonight’s showdown with the Carolina Hurricanes
Tune in now to live pregame media ops ahead of tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes#GoHabsGo https://t.co/v89WEaK59j
A few days ago, Bill Guerin, the GM of the American team in the next Championship, said he wanted a certain commitment from the players. In his opinion, it’s important for healthy players to strongly consider invitations to boost their bid for future international competitions, among other things.
As a coach, is it important for you to see healthy players participate in this tournament? Do you encourage them to go?
The coach simply said that there were 10 games left in the season and that he wasn’t going to answer the question.
It was a good answer, because it’s true that the regular season is more important for St-Louis, even if the Habs don’t make the playoffs.
It remains to be seen whether the guys will want to go to the Czech Republic instead of the Bahamas and/or Florida…
Breaking news
– Wow.
Celebrini https://t.co/kAet7n07Qr
– Here’s to him.
– Jonathan Marchessault, in the footsteps of Martin St-Louis.
Jonathan Marchessault: a 40th goal and a thought for Martin St-Louis.
“I continue to prove everyone wrong: analysts, scouts and the teams that never drafted me. They said I was lucky last year in the playoffs.“https://t.co/wvnsCo7WHC
– What will the Quebecer’s next contract be?
Avs forward Jonathan Drouin continues his torrid scoring pace, his 15th goal and 47th point of the season. #HowYaDrouin@jodrouin27@OctagonHockey pic.twitter.com/xW10jvkolq
– Simply sensational.
Most assists in a season in the cap era:
96 – Joe Thornton
96 – Connor McDavid pic.twitter.com/zb45gxXShC
– Pretty wild sequence .
Wow! the Wild pull their goalie (again) in overtime, but this time it turns sour pic.twitter.com/BgSnblJamS
