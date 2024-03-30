Martin St-Louis refuses to answer a question about the World Championship

At the team’s pre-game talk this morning, Martin St-Louis was the last to speak.

He stayed about ten minutes, and a question from Martin McGuire was probably too much. The question wasn’t necessarily stupid, and I would have liked an answer, but the coach didn’t want to answer.

Why wouldn’t he? Because there are 10 games left in the season and St-Louis doesn’t want to talk about the World Championship.

Listen to the team’s pre-game thoughts ahead of tonight’s showdown with the Carolina Hurricanes Tune in now to live pregame media ops ahead of tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes#GoHabsGo https://t.co/v89WEaK59j – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 30, 2024

A few days ago, Bill Guerin, the GM of the American team in the next Championship, said he wanted a certain commitment from the players. In his opinion, it’s important for healthy players to strongly consider invitations to boost their bid for future international competitions, among other things.

As a coach, is it important for you to see healthy players participate in this tournament? Do you encourage them to go?

McGuire put this question to the Habs coach:

The coach simply said that there were 10 games left in the season and that he wasn’t going to answer the question.

It was a good answer, because it’s true that the regular season is more important for St-Louis, even if the Habs don’t make the playoffs.

Here are the players on the team who could continue their hockey season after the regular season, by the way:

It remains to be seen whether the guys will want to go to the Czech Republic instead of the Bahamas and/or Florida…

