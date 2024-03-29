Skip to content
Juraj Slafkovsky: “I’m just warming up”.
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

You’ll be surprised to learn that yesterday, Juraj Slafkovsky picked up a point. This is becoming a habit.

His assist on Nick Suzuki’s goal (now a habit, too) was his ninth straight game on the score sheet. Earlier this season, he had a streak of eight such games.

Since returning from the All-Star break, he has 21 points in 23 games. He also has 23 points in his last 25 games.

(Credit: ESPN)

We could take the angle of analyzing his game or analyzing what’s in store for him next year with the return of Kirby Dach. But in reality, we have to talk about two things in relation to yesterday’s game.

And when I say two things, I mean two statements.

At the first intermission of yesterday’s game, Marc Denis asked him some questions. And the 19-year-old (he’ll be 20 tomorrow), instead of being happy about his point streak, said he was happier about his captain’s goal.

After all, Nick Suzuki scored his 30th goal yesterday. It’s a first for him in the NHL.

Then, after the game, Juraj Slafkovsky was asked about his recent performances and progress. And that’s when he said he was “just warming up” for what’s to come.

And that got a reaction.

After all, even if it’s just words, he still showed himself to be a team player and confident in his abilities. It would have been easy to talk about him with Marc Denis or even get the tape out at the end of the game, but he didn’t.

We know he likes to win and wants to improve. These are encouraging signs for the young man and for the Canadiens, who also count on Cayden Primeau to say the right things. #Culture

