Survivor of Humboldt Broncos tragedy qualifies for Paris Paralympics

A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, Jacob Wassermann, has achieved something incredible by qualifying for the 2024 Paris Paralympics in rowing.The announcement was made on Thursday.

Wassermann was a goalkeeper in the Junior A category during his young career. That was before the tragedy of 2018, when the Broncos’ bus was hit head-on. 16 people had lost their lives and 13 others were injured.

In the accident, Wassermann’s legs were paralyzed.

Since his accident, Wassermann has taken up rowing and won several competitions. He won silver at the Regatta continental qualifier in Rio and then passed his final qualifier to compete in Paris.Now 24, Wassermann will be competing in his first Games.There are three categories during the games: PR1, PR2 and PR3. The higher the number, the more serious the handicaps.The rowing competitions will take place on August 30 at the Paris Paralympic Games.

It’s great to see that, even after a life-changing accident, this young man didn’t give up and managed to achieve his dream.

