“Two points too many” or not, Martin St-Louis has reason to be proud

And those who saw yesterday’s game, won 2-1 by the Flanelle, know that the players had bought into the game plan, had eaten their fill and were eager to play for the coach and his family. Pull out the cliché of your choice on that one.
He didn’t hide his joy either.
But that doesn’t mean we have to beat ourselves over the head every time it happens. Kent Hughes did what he had to do to make the club lose more often than not(trading Sean Monahan), but the guys on the ice want to win.
DON’T TAKE MARTIN ST-LOUIS FOR GRANTED
After all, what Martin St-Louis wants is for the club to forge an identity as a club that can win games, and as a group of guys committed to the team’s collective success.
What’s the point of bringing in a top pick if you’re going to graft him onto a team that can’t win hockey games? Look at the Oilers of the 2010s…
But hey. That’s not all we have to remember about this game, which was the last one in the West and which allowed the Habs to play for .500 in their last five games.
1. Nathan MacKinnon is unique and hard to stop. Yesterday, it took less than a minute for one of the Avalanche’s best forwards to find the back of the net. He’s strong… especially at home.
The Habs don’t have a player like him.
But even though the Habs played well, it was the last goal Martin St-Louis’ men scored in the game. Monty played with a one-goal lead during the Denver game. And he won.
Note that this is the first time the Quebecer has won in March. It’s his first win since Jake Allen, who’s breaking everything in his path in New Jersey, left.
3. What’s interesting about yesterday’s game is that two important young players for the Canadiens – and two members of the first trio – made franchise history.
Guy Lafleur (419), Stéphane Richer (366), Henri Richard (356), Steve Shutt (300) and Mario Tremblay (300) are all ahead of the current Habs captain, who turns 25 in August.
4. Alex Newhook faced his former team last night. He got a great reception from the fans and managed to stand out in the face-off circle. I guess he had some money on the board…
In fact, the Habs hadn’t won in Denver since… 2014.