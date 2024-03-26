Samuel Montembeault to face Avalanche tonight

Tonight, the Canadiens take on the Colorado Avalanche in the final game of their Western trip. And since I’m not exactly a night owl, I’m thinking it’s about time the club returned to the East.

As you probably know, Martin St-Louis is back in the line-up. He missed the last four games to be with his son and family, but he’s up to the task.

That’s great news for everyone.

In preparation for tonight’s game, the Canadiens are not training. The club’s extras have a skating session on the menu to stretch their legs, but not those who will be playing.

It’s good for giving clues.

First, however, we must confirm that Samuel Montembeault will be in net for the Denver game. No surprise there.

After all, it’s a big club and Cayden Primeau played last Sunday.

Samuel Montembeault has won just one game since February 7. That was last month against Arizona. He’s lost his last six games,in fact.

Beating Colorado must be really tempting right now.

