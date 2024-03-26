Joel Edmundson (already) injured in Toronto

Joel Edmundson is day-to-day with a minor injury, coach Sheldon Keefe says
He will not play tonight against the Devils @TSN_Edge
– Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 26, 2024
Basically, the Maple Leafs aren’t paying much, in real money, to get him.
If the Maple Leafs didn’t want to take a big risk on Edmundson, it’s probably because his injury history isn’t the most reassuring in the NHL, let’s say.
But since there’s no such thing as zero risk, the club announced some bad news: Edmundson is currently injured. We don’t know where, but we’re told it’s a minor injury.
However, he won’t be able to play tonight.
Of course, maybe he’ll miss a game or two and come back injury-free for the playoffs. It’s not a scenario I’m going to call “impossible” this lunchtime.
If it’s his back that’s hurting, the playoffs may not be easy for him. And clearly, it was for the playoffs that the Maple Leafs acquired his rights earlier this month.
Whether he’ll be back soon remains to be seen. If he’s out for a while, I wonder if he’ll be able to sign a new contract this summer…
