Will Daniel Alfredsson agree to coach the Senators?

Many question whether the former Sens captain is up to the task of guiding the team through Martin’s interim. Alffy is beloved in Ottawa, where he was the team’s captain for nearly 13 seasons.
Daniel Alfredsson might be a candidate to coach the Ottawa Senators at some point.
But if that happens, he would open himself up to criticism in a market where he is universally loved.
He can handle the heat in Ottawa.
But this would be different.https://t.co/Dy55rKvmzD
And therein lies the problem. As journalist Ian Mendes of The Athletic wisely pointed out, Alfredsson would be exposing himself to more criticism by becoming head coach of “his” team.
Yes, he can take some heat, but let’s stress again “he would be exposing himself to criticism in a market where he is universally loved”. Is he prepared to sacrifice this facet to take the reins of a team seeking an identity?
In closing, is the Sens’ great (former) number 11, Daniel Alfredsson, ready to sacrifice such a glittering career with the Senators (1178 games, 426 goals and 1108 points) to lead a team heading for the Titanic iceberg?