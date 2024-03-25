Top-5: Nothing goes right for Patrick Roy and the Islanders

Let’s check in on the Islanders pic.twitter.com/OP26dzGhhE
Trevor Letowski picked up his first win behind the Habs bench in a game where Cayden Primeau was dominant…
Patrick Roy’s Islanders are on a bad run.
They’d won their last game before facing the Devils yesterday afternoon, but they’d also lost six in a row just before that…
Kaapo Kahkonen’s performance was the highlight of the game.
The Devils’ new keeper picked up his first win with his new club… And he was brilliant, stopping all 36 shots he faced to earn the shutout and give his team a 4-0 victory.
Kaapo Kahkonen picks up a @pepsi shutout in his first win with the @NJDevils! pic.twitter.com/QwoOFAMS90
The Oilers forward has been scoring goals by the ton since his arrival in Edmonton, and he’s been unstoppable since the start of the campaign.
It’s the first time in his career he’s achieved the feat.
The newest member of the 50-goal club! https://t.co/2pOHHlPtKa pic.twitter.com/5f7etck7MR
Let’s just say, right now, he deserves every penny he’s paid annually.
3: After Hyman… Reinhart’s turn to reach the 50-goal plateau
I mentioned Hyman’s fine season, but Sam Reinhart’s is just as exceptional.
The Panthers player is enjoying by far the best time of his career…
Sam’s 50th of the season pic.twitter.com/G4JbqUQACM
John Tortorella was also in the news after the game, as he decided to leave his press briefing after being asked about his goaltender’s performance.
The Capitals star took advantage of the Jets’ visit yesterday to score his 25th and 26th goals of the campaign…
Alexander Ovechkin doubles up the Capitals lead. pic.twitter.com/RmW6J67e75
ALEX OVECHKIN.
He is on a roll. pic.twitter.com/9vcRKC3fO8
The Capitals captain is now 46 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s record.
The Caps’ victory moves them up to the final playoff spot in the East.
He picked up a goal and an assist in his team’s comeback win over the Penguins…
As a result, he has now scored at least one point in the Avalanche’s first 34 home games.
MacKinnon extends his home point streak to 34 games, now alone as the 2nd longest run in@NHLhistory. pic.twitter.com/ghdo9zuDV1
In my eyes, he’s the favorite to win the next Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL MVP.
Overtime
– He’s so underrated.
Carter Verhaeghe powers one to make it 3-0! pic.twitter.com/w0ksCd9084
– I love his style.
Jarvy is such a vibe
(: @Canes) pic.twitter.com/ufs8ys4imz
– Nice goal.
Drake Batherson ties it for the Sens pic.twitter.com/1ujOssE5uF
– Whew!
Leon Draisaitl from BELOW the faceoff circle pic.twitter.com/RKs3bPIES1
– A defeat for the Montreal team (LPHF).
A shootout win for @PWHL_Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/W8EeZZtJ2L
– Sunday’s top scorers :
– Two games today in the NHL:
- Golden Knights vs Blues at 8pm
- Kings vs Canucks at 9pm