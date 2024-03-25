Top-5: Nothing goes right for Patrick Roy and the Islanders

10 NHL games were played yesterday, including the Montreal Canadiens.

Trevor Letowski picked up his first win behind the Habs bench in a game where Cayden Primeau was dominant…

But here are the scores of the other games played yesterday :

Patrick Roy’s Islanders are on a bad run.

They’d won their last game before facing the Devils yesterday afternoon, but they’d also lost six in a row just before that…

And they lost again yesterday, making it seven defeats in their last eight games.The following sequence sums up the current situation quite well:

Kaapo Kahkonen’s performance was the highlight of the game.

The Devils’ new keeper picked up his first win with his new club… And he was brilliant, stopping all 36 shots he faced to earn the shutout and give his team a 4-0 victory.

A fine outing for Kahkonen:Zach Hyman is having quite a season.

The Oilers forward has been scoring goals by the ton since his arrival in Edmonton, and he’s been unstoppable since the start of the campaign.

The Oilers lost 5-3 to the Senators in a game played in Ottawa, but Hyman stood out with his 50th goal of the season.

It’s the first time in his career he’s achieved the feat.

He can thank Connor McDavid for the beautiful delivery:Hyman signed a 7-year contract with the Oilers in 2021, valued at $5.5 million per year.

Let’s just say, right now, he deserves every penny he’s paid annually.

3: After Hyman… Reinhart’s turn to reach the 50-goal plateau

I mentioned Hyman’s fine season, but Sam Reinhart’s is just as exceptional.

The Panthers player is enjoying by far the best time of his career…

And his 83 points in 71 games so far this season explains why.The Panthers beat the Flyers 4-1, and Reinhart copied Hyman by scoring his 50th goal of the campaign:This is an important defeat for the Flyers, who are in the thick of the playoff race in the East.Sean Couturier spent just 10 minutes and 30 seconds on the ice.

John Tortorella was also in the news after the game, as he decided to leave his press briefing after being asked about his goaltender’s performance.

Felix Sandstrom allowed three goals on 14 shots :Alex Ovechkin has been on fire lately.

The Capitals star took advantage of the Jets’ visit yesterday to score his 25th and 26th goals of the campaign…

That makes eight goals in his last five games:

The Capitals captain is now 46 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Charlie Lindgren was also outstanding in the game, stopping all 27 shots he faced to record the shutout (3-0).

The Caps’ victory moves them up to the final playoff spot in the East.

Nathan MacKinnon made NHL history.

He picked up a goal and an assist in his team’s comeback win over the Penguins…

As a result, he has now scored at least one point in the Avalanche’s first 34 home games.

Only Wayne Gretzky has more:MacKinnon now boasts 122 points this season (71 games).

In my eyes, he’s the favorite to win the next Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL MVP.

