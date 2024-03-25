Martin St-Louis is back with the Canadiens

The Habs have been without their head coach, Martin St-Louis, for almost ten days now.

The club’s coach had left indefinitely for family reasons.

The good news is that he’s finally back: the Habs have announced that St-Louis will be behind the bench tomorrow night.

Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis has joined the team in Denver and will take up his duties on Tuesday. Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/7m2FKSZ04u – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 25, 2024

In a press release, St-Louis thanked the organization and the various people who made it possible for him to take a few days off to be with his family…

But above all, he confirmed the reasons behind his departure.In the same press release, St-Louis explained that his youngest son, Mason, had suffered an injury during a game. His health deteriorated in the days that followed, forcing the youngster to be hospitalized.

The good news is that right now, he’s doing better. He’s back home and in stable condition.

Mason St-Louis’ condition has since stabilized and he is now recovering at the family home in Connecticut. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 25, 2024

Of course, the most important thing is that the youngster is doing better. He now seems to be on the road to recovery and, in the end, that’s the most important thing.

And in reality, it’s easy to understand why St-Louis wanted to be close to his family in times that were a little more difficult.

But now everything is back to normal, so St-Louis can be back with his club.

I can’t wait to see if the Habs boys will be inspired by his return tomorrow night, against a powerful team in Colorado.

In his press release, St-Louis also had a thought for the medical staff who took care of his son.

But now, he wants to focus on the rest of the Canadiens’ season.