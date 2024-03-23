Brendan Gallagher misses training for a day of treatments

This afternoon, the Canadiens are training in Seattle.The club is not in action today, but will be tomorrow night.

That said, as the club prepares to take to the ice, Brendan Gallagher won’t be there. The Habs forward has a treatment day today.

Brendan Gallagher will not take part in today's training session (treatment day).

We don’t know the exact nature of the treatments the Habs veteran will have to undergo, but in recent games he’s been pretty banged up. He had to retreat to the dressing room on Tuesday night after blocking a shot with his hand, and on Thursday night, a collision with Noah Juulsen left him banged up.

One to watch: Brendan Gallagher ended the first period on one leg after contact with Noah Juulsen. He was writhing in pain when he returned to the bench. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 22, 2024

It looked pretty painful, even though he was able to finish the game.

