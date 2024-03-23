Skip to content
News

Brendan Gallagher misses training for a day of treatments
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Brendan Gallagher misses training for a day of treatments
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
This afternoon, the Canadiens are training in Seattle.

The club is not in action today, but will be tomorrow night.

That said, as the club prepares to take to the ice, Brendan Gallagher won’t be there. The Habs forward has a treatment day today.

We don’t know the exact nature of the treatments the Habs veteran will have to undergo, but in recent games he’s been pretty banged up. He had to retreat to the dressing room on Tuesday night after blocking a shot with his hand, and on Thursday night, a collision with Noah Juulsen left him banged up.

It looked pretty painful, even though he was able to finish the game.

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content