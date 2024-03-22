Official: David Reinbacher removes Mattias Norlinder from the Rocket lineup tonight

Over the past few days, David Reinbacher has arrived in Quebec. He began training with the Laval Rocket, and it quickly became clear (via Georges Laraque) that he would make his debut in Friday’s game.

And just as well: it’s Friday.

Confirmed: David Reinbacher will be with the Rocket tonight on a pair with Tobie Bisson. Mattias Norlinder will be cut. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 22, 2024

Anthony Marcotte has confirmed that tonight, the Austrian will play his first regular-season pro game in North America. He will be on the ice with Tobie Paquette-Bisson.When he trained earlier this week, he was with the Quebecer. William Trudeau and Logan Mailloux will also round out the top-4 on the blue line, logically enough.Justin Barron and Olivier Galipeau should form the other duo, as the voice of the Rocket has confirmed that it is indeed Mattias Norlinder (the former eighth wonder of the world who had a big 2023 camp in Montreal) who will have to give up his place tonight.

The Rocket are currently in Belleville for an all-Ontario weekend. Tonight and tomorrow, Laval will be in Belleville… and on Sunday, it will be in Toronto.

Reinbacher at Rocket morning practice pic.twitter.com/WhHdZcNDFl – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 22, 2024

How many of the three games will Reinbacher play? Will he play in two? I expect to see him tonight and Sunday.

Looking ahead to tonight’s game, I can’t say I expect to see him break everything. After all, the defenseman will have to get used to his new team and his new environment.

In gusto

To be continued tonight.

– Will Daniel Alfredsson coach the Sens?

Daniel Alfredsson may have caught the “coaching bug” but his legion of fans in Ottawa don’t want him to risk his legacy by becoming the Senators’ next bench boss(@HockeyScanner) https://t.co/pMMdX4Ri4t – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 22, 2024

– Joshua Roy is still eligible for NHL Rookie of the Year next year. He’s just two games away from losing his eligibility.

The positive about Joshua Roy’s injury (if there is one) is that he will be eligible for the Calder Trophy next season, assuming he doesn’t play at least two more NHL games this season. He’ll be a prime candidate If he plays a second-line role with Dach. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) March 22, 2024

– Ouch.