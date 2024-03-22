Antoine Roussel wants nothing to do with Trevor Zegras in Montreal

Trevor Zegras is certainly one of Montreal’s most talked-about forwards. He’s been linked to the Habs on several occasions, and these rumors haven’t just been amplified by the Montreal media.

Less “biased” journalists/media have also mentioned the Ducks forward’s name to the Habs.

If Zegras is a very talented player, but a little inconsistent since his NHL debut, some people want nothing to do with him. Such is the case with Antoine Roussel(on the Sortie de Zone podcast ), who said he didn’t want him anywhere near the Habs.

Sortie de zone, season 5 | Episode 47: what do Montreal’s free agents think? https://t.co/ivXNqdJ6F3 – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 22, 2024

The Frenchman is aware that he could be wrong, but he’s currently the last on his list. Grant McCagg, too, has said he doesn’t want him here.

Shortly before the former NHL forward’s comments, Richard Labbé had mentioned Zegras’ name when talking about adding a talented player to the second line.

I don’t know what one of Cole Caufield’s good friends would cost, but he wouldn’t be cheap. In 2023-2024, he scored just seven points in 20 games – I don’t want to make excuses for him – but he was bothered by injuries most of the season.

If there’s one team that could get their hands on the American, it’s the Habs. The team seems on the verge of completing its rebuild, and is brimming with draft picks. Over the next two seasons, Kent Hughes has three first-round picks. Could the Jets and Flames/Panthers picks interest his counterpart in California?

If it takes more, Montreal has several interesting prospects, too.

In early March, Jean-Charles Lajoie mentioned a first-round pick (top-5 protected) and Arber Xhekaj. Is the offer enough? One thing’s for sure, Roussel thinks a top-7 pick is too high for a guy who’s clearly in the Habs’ sights .

Simon Boisvert, on the Process podcast , also said a few weeks ago that he wouldn’t trade the Habs’ 2023-2024 pick for the 23-year-old forward.

