Skip to content
News

Top-2: Alexander Ovechkin’s 19th consecutive 20-goal season
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-2: Alexander Ovechkin’s 19th consecutive 20-goal season
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

I hope you weren’t too bored last night.

Only two games were on the bill.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. A 19th 20-goal season for Alexander Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin’s season may have fallen short of expectations, but he’s still quietly joining Wayne Gretzky.

Yesterday, he reached the 20-goal plateau for the 19th consecutive season.

He’s only 51 goals away from 99.

Teammate Dylan Strome may still be a long way from Gretzky, but in 2023-2024, he has more goals than Ovi.

Yesterday, he scored his 23rd of the season, a personal best.

5-2 victory over Calgary.

Washington is now in the playoff picture.

2. Hat trick for Jeff Skinner

No, the Buffalo Sabres weren’t playing the Habs last night, they were playing the Kraken.

Why do I say that? Because Jeff Skinner, the Habs’ bête noire, scored a hat trick.

6-2 victory.

It was his seventh career hat trick.

In addition to Skinner’s three points, three other players collected multiple points for the visitors.

Tage Thompson (a goal and two assists), Alex Tuch (a goal and an assist) and Zemgus Girgensons (two assists) shone.

Overtime

– Well done.

– Last night’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Big night of hockey.

(Credit: Google)

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content