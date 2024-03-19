Top-2: Alexander Ovechkin’s 19th consecutive 20-goal season

I hope you weren’t too bored last night.

The @Capitals finished the night in a Wild Card spot, while the @BuffaloSabres have now scored 32 goals through the month of March as they continue their playoff push – third most behind the Hurricanes (34) and Jets (33).#NHLStats: https://t.co/1Lf4iri674 pic.twitter.com/bfuBglzBvY – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 19, 2024

1. A 19th 20-goal season for Alexander Ovechkin

Only two games were on the bill.Here are the results and highlights:

Alex Ovechkin’s season may have fallen short of expectations, but he’s still quietly joining Wayne Gretzky.

It’s 19 consecutive 20-goal seasons for Ovi! pic.twitter.com/7pT0YolOVW – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 19, 2024

Yesterday, he reached the 20-goal plateau for the 19th consecutive season.

He’s only 51 goals away from 99.

2. Hat trick for Jeff Skinner

Teammate Dylan Strome may still be a long way from Gretzky, but in 2023-2024, he has more goals than Ovi.Yesterday, he scored his 23rd of the season, a personal best.5-2 victory over Calgary.Washington is now in the playoff picture.

No, the Buffalo Sabres weren’t playing the Habs last night, they were playing the Kraken.

Why do I say that? Because Jeff Skinner, the Habs’ bête noire, scored a hat trick.

SKINNER Jeff Skinner recorded his seventh career hat trick on Monday night! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/CZOgeyMyLW – NHL (@NHL) March 19, 2024

6-2 victory.It was his seventh career hat trick.

In addition to Skinner’s three points, three other players collected multiple points for the visitors.

Tage Thompson (a goal and two assists), Alex Tuch (a goal and an assist) and Zemgus Girgensons (two assists) shone.

The golf swing looks good for Hendrix Lapierre. pic.twitter.com/tdRl0buS7B – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 19, 2024

