Top-2: Alexander Ovechkin’s 19th consecutive 20-goal season

The @Capitals finished the night in a Wild Card spot, while the @BuffaloSabres have now scored 32 goals through the month of March as they continue their playoff push – third most behind the Hurricanes (34) and Jets (33).#NHLStats: https://t.co/1Lf4iri674 pic.twitter.com/bfuBglzBvY
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 19, 2024
I hope you weren’t too bored last night.
Alex Ovechkin’s season may have fallen short of expectations, but he’s still quietly joining Wayne Gretzky.
It’s 19 consecutive 20-goal seasons for Ovi! pic.twitter.com/7pT0YolOVW
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 19, 2024
He’s only 51 goals away from 99.
Dylan Strome(@stromer19) ties his career high for goals in a season with his 23rd! #NHLStats: https://t.co/Wq2g3oueSJ
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/cYDcKqngCu
– NHL (@NHL) March 19, 2024
No, the Buffalo Sabres weren’t playing the Habs last night, they were playing the Kraken.
Why do I say that? Because Jeff Skinner, the Habs’ bête noire, scored a hat trick.
SKINNER
Jeff Skinner recorded his seventh career hat trick on Monday night!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/CZOgeyMyLW
– NHL (@NHL) March 19, 2024
In addition to Skinner’s three points, three other players collected multiple points for the visitors.
The golf swing looks good for Hendrix Lapierre. pic.twitter.com/tdRl0buS7B
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 19, 2024
