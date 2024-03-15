Top-5: 35 saves for Jake Allen in his first game with the Devils

Last night, there were 11 games in the NHL.

The one to watch was between Jake Allen’s Devils and the Dallas Stars.

1. A win for Jake Allen in his first game with the Devils

Here are the results and highlights

Jake Allen didn’t get off to the start he’d hoped for with his new organization.

As my colleague Félix Forget told you last night, the former Habs goalie allowed a goal in the 15th second of play. Then, he let in another goal on the Stars’ third shot.

Jake. Allen. – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 15, 2024

The #NJDevils are 4 points out of a playoff spot. Jake Allen. Nick DeSimone. Tomas Nosek. Do you believe?https://t.co/HCIqcJFwFF – Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) March 15, 2024

But after that, he stopped everything.A 6-2 victory for the team. Allen stopped 35 of 37 shots. Not bad!The Devils are now only four points away from the playoffs.Can New Jersey, with Allen, Nick DeSimone and Tomas Nosek, without Tyler Toffoli, cause a surprise? Watch this space.

One thing’s for sure, the 34 made a very good first impression.

We’re happy for him.

2. Evgeny Kuznetsov likes it in Carolina

Remember, if he plays 40 games next year and New Jersey makes the playoffs, the Habs will receive a second-round pick.

Before yesterday’s game, Evgeny Kuznetsov hadn’t picked up a point in three games with the Hurricanes.

Make no mistake, he wasn’t playing all that badly. But yesterday, he finally broke the ice and celebrated by flapping his wings like an eagle. A classic from his Washington days.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is a Carolina Hurricane!!! pic.twitter.com/jU8DcEtUZq – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2024

At intermission, he was very emotional.

With good reason. He’s come a long way.

Kuzy gets emotional at intermission after scoring his first goal with the Canes pic.twitter.com/0rcBfEk3hq – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 15, 2024

After the game (4-0 win) against the Panthers, the Hurricanes even celebrated by imitating their new striker’s celebration.

Very well done.

I’m sure the Russian is enjoying himself in Carolina.

3. A night of goaltending

OH MY ILYA SOROKIN pic.twitter.com/MOG2ClX7FG – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 15, 2024

What a grab from Otter pic.twitter.com/KbLMJTHUqC – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2024

The goalkeepers put on quite a show last night.They made some of the most spectacular saves of the year.First, Ilya Sorokin robbed Peyton Krebs.However, it was his counterpart, Ukko-Peeka-Luukkonen, on the other side who stole the show.He may not have made the save of the year, but he was solid, turning away all 21 shots he faced.In another game, Jake Oettinger also pulled out the big mitt.Dawson Mercer was the victim.Then, in an important match for the reverse ranking, Anton Forsberg made a qualified flight.

France’s Alex Texier had a gaping cage, however.

ANTON FORSBERG GRAND LARCENY pic.twitter.com/NOzkPzVXcb – NHL (@NHL) March 15, 2024

Sens win 3-2 in shootout. A three-point game. Ottawa is now just three points behind the Tricolore and has two games in hand. Columbus and Arizona aren’t far behind either…

Claude Giroux is such a rockstar pic.twitter.com/EAbFIxhID2 – Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 15, 2024

4. An eventful match for Anthony Duclair

Claude Giroux scored the winning goal with this slap shot.

It’s still early days, we agree, but Anthony Duclair could really become the most underrated acquisition of the last trade deadline.

Anthony Duclair has his second goal as a Bolt. Catch the Rangers vs. Lightning live on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/3ejbTySSyN – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2024

Acquired for absolutely nothing, the Quebecer is enjoying his time in Tampa Bay. He already has two goals and three points in two games with his new team.Yesterday, while his former team was playing with 13 forwards and five defensemen , he scored.

Duke didn’t have it easy all game.

Duke got rocked so hard his stick flew in the stands pic.twitter.com/ogZ8fDm3U5 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 15, 2024

5. A first goal for Anthony Mantha in Vegas

Anthony Mantha gets his first as a Golden Knight! pic.twitter.com/ynIzGcSGtl – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2024

In the third period, he was introduced to Ryan Lindgren.It was such a hard check that his stick went flying into the stands.Tampa Bay went on to win the game 6-3. Three goals and three assists for Brayden Point. I hope you had him dressed in your pool. Last night in Calgary, the Golden Knights were the visitors.Noah Hanifin was back at the home of his former team.And surprisingly, it was the Flames who prevailed.Final score: 4-1.In defeat, Hanifin did not collect a point. However, another newcomer broke the ice. Quebecer Anthony Mantha scored a goal in his fourth game with the Knights.What a sequence from defenseman Shea Theodore on that one!

It’s a big loss for Vegas, who now occupy the final playoff spot. Imagine if the Knights didn’t make the playoffs with all their recent acquisitions.

Extended

– A 75th shutout for Flower.

– A 40th point for Laffy.

Alexis Lafrenière just reached the 40-point plateau for the first time in his young career. He got off to a slow start, but his progress in offensive production is steady. Slowly but surely! #PatienceWithYouth – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 14, 2024

– Wow.

– A first with the Wild.

– Quite a player!

Nikita Kucherov is the only @TBLightning player with any 70-assist seasons, and now he’s got three.#NHLStats: https://t.co/21fASEkpGm pic.twitter.com/fgCewLdZHK – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 15, 2024

– And it wasn’t against deuces of spades.

Congrats to Frederik Andersen for picking up his first @pepsi shutout of the season! Well deserved! pic.twitter.com/Z2uHkQ0mv9 – NHL (@NHL) March 15, 2024

– A 55th for Auston Matthews.

AUSTON MATTHEWS!! 55 AND COUNTING!!! pic.twitter.com/bC0deHFnlL – Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 15, 2024

– Point has the most points.

– Two games on tap tonight.