Skip to content
News

Top-5: 35 saves for Jake Allen in his first game with the Devils
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-5: 35 saves for Jake Allen in his first game with the Devils
Credit: YouTube
Last night, there were 11 games in the NHL.

The one to watch was between Jake Allen’s Devils and the Dallas Stars.

Here are the results and highlights

1. A win for Jake Allen in his first game with the Devils

Jake Allen didn’t get off to the start he’d hoped for with his new organization.

As my colleague Félix Forget told you last night, the former Habs goalie allowed a goal in the 15th second of play. Then, he let in another goal on the Stars’ third shot.

But after that, he stopped everything.

A 6-2 victory for the team. Allen stopped 35 of 37 shots. Not bad!

The Devils are now only four points away from the playoffs.

Can New Jersey, with Allen, Nick DeSimone and Tomas Nosek, without Tyler Toffoli, cause a surprise? Watch this space.

One thing’s for sure, the 34 made a very good first impression.

We’re happy for him.

Remember, if he plays 40 games next year and New Jersey makes the playoffs, the Habs will receive a second-round pick.

2. Evgeny Kuznetsov likes it in Carolina

Before yesterday’s game, Evgeny Kuznetsov hadn’t picked up a point in three games with the Hurricanes.

Make no mistake, he wasn’t playing all that badly. But yesterday, he finally broke the ice and celebrated by flapping his wings like an eagle. A classic from his Washington days.

At intermission, he was very emotional.

With good reason. He’s come a long way.

After the game (4-0 win) against the Panthers, the Hurricanes even celebrated by imitating their new striker’s celebration.

Very well done.

I’m sure the Russian is enjoying himself in Carolina.

3. A night of goaltending

The goalkeepers put on quite a show last night.

They made some of the most spectacular saves of the year.

First, Ilya Sorokin robbed Peyton Krebs.

However, it was his counterpart, Ukko-Peeka-Luukkonen, on the other side who stole the show.

He may not have made the save of the year, but he was solid, turning away all 21 shots he faced.

In another game, Jake Oettinger also pulled out the big mitt.

Dawson Mercer was the victim.

Then, in an important match for the reverse ranking, Anton Forsberg made a qualified flight.

France’s Alex Texier had a gaping cage, however.

Sens win 3-2 in shootout. A three-point game. Ottawa is now just three points behind the Tricolore and has two games in hand. Columbus and Arizona aren’t far behind either…

Claude Giroux scored the winning goal with this slap shot.

4. An eventful match for Anthony Duclair

It’s still early days, we agree, but Anthony Duclair could really become the most underrated acquisition of the last trade deadline.

Acquired for absolutely nothing, the Quebecer is enjoying his time in Tampa Bay. He already has two goals and three points in two games with his new team.

Yesterday, while his former team was playing with 13 forwards and five defensemen, he scored.

Duke didn’t have it easy all game.

In the third period, he was introduced to Ryan Lindgren.

It was such a hard check that his stick went flying into the stands.

Tampa Bay went on to win the game 6-3. Three goals and three assists for Brayden Point. I hope you had him dressed in your pool.

5. A first goal for Anthony Mantha in Vegas

Last night in Calgary, the Golden Knights were the visitors.

Noah Hanifin was back at the home of his former team.

And surprisingly, it was the Flames who prevailed.

Final score: 4-1.

In defeat, Hanifin did not collect a point. However, another newcomer broke the ice. Quebecer Anthony Mantha scored a goal in his fourth game with the Knights.

What a sequence from defenseman Shea Theodore on that one!

It’s a big loss for Vegas, who now occupy the final playoff spot. Imagine if the Knights didn’t make the playoffs with all their recent acquisitions.

Extended

– A 75th shutout for Flower.

– A 40th point for Laffy.

– Wow.

– A first with the Wild.

– Quite a player!

– And it wasn’t against deuces of spades.

– A 55th for Auston Matthews.

– Point has the most points.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Two games on tap tonight.

(Credit: Google)

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content