Top-5: 35 saves for Jake Allen in his first game with the Devils

The @Capitals, @BuffaloSabres, @NJDevils and @penguins each inched closer to playoff spots in an intensifying Eastern Conference Wild Card race.#NHLStats: https://t.co/21fASEkpGm pic.twitter.com/cBtjMdm0jk
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 15, 2024
The one to watch was between Jake Allen’s Devils and the Dallas Stars.
Jake Allen didn’t get off to the start he’d hoped for with his new organization.
As my colleague Félix Forget told you last night, the former Habs goalie allowed a goal in the 15th second of play. Then, he let in another goal on the Stars’ third shot.
Jake. Allen.
– New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 15, 2024
The #NJDevils are 4 points out of a playoff spot.
Jake Allen. Nick DeSimone. Tomas Nosek.
Do you believe?https://t.co/HCIqcJFwFF
– Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) March 15, 2024
One thing’s for sure, the 34 made a very good first impression.
We’re happy for him.
Before yesterday’s game, Evgeny Kuznetsov hadn’t picked up a point in three games with the Hurricanes.
Make no mistake, he wasn’t playing all that badly. But yesterday, he finally broke the ice and celebrated by flapping his wings like an eagle. A classic from his Washington days.
Evgeny Kuznetsov is a Carolina Hurricane!!! pic.twitter.com/jU8DcEtUZq
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2024
With good reason. He’s come a long way.
Kuzy gets emotional at intermission after scoring his first goal with the Canes pic.twitter.com/0rcBfEk3hq
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 15, 2024
After the game (4-0 win) against the Panthers, the Hurricanes even celebrated by imitating their new striker’s celebration.
I’m sure the Russian is enjoying himself in Carolina.
OH MY ILYA SOROKIN pic.twitter.com/MOG2ClX7FG
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 15, 2024
What a grab from Otter pic.twitter.com/KbLMJTHUqC
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2024
France’s Alex Texier had a gaping cage, however.
ANTON FORSBERG GRAND LARCENY pic.twitter.com/NOzkPzVXcb
– NHL (@NHL) March 15, 2024
Sens win 3-2 in shootout. A three-point game. Ottawa is now just three points behind the Tricolore and has two games in hand. Columbus and Arizona aren’t far behind either…
Claude Giroux is such a rockstar pic.twitter.com/EAbFIxhID2
– Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) March 15, 2024
It’s still early days, we agree, but Anthony Duclair could really become the most underrated acquisition of the last trade deadline.
Anthony Duclair has his second goal as a Bolt.
Catch the Rangers vs. Lightning live on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/3ejbTySSyN
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2024
Duke didn’t have it easy all game.
Duke got rocked so hard his stick flew in the stands pic.twitter.com/ogZ8fDm3U5
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 15, 2024
Old barn, new threads pic.twitter.com/wMl0DhgEX8
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2024
Anthony Mantha gets his first as a Golden Knight! pic.twitter.com/ynIzGcSGtl
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2024
It’s a big loss for Vegas, who now occupy the final playoff spot. Imagine if the Knights didn’t make the playoffs with all their recent acquisitions.
Extended
– A 75th shutout for Flower.
Shutout no. 75 for the #mnwild pic.twitter.com/3xQyVh281e
– Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 15, 2024
– A 40th point for Laffy.
Alexis Lafrenière just reached the 40-point plateau for the first time in his young career.
He got off to a slow start, but his progress in offensive production is steady.
Slowly but surely! #PatienceWithYouth
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) March 14, 2024
– Wow.
Oh that’s nasty Cooley! pic.twitter.com/4lsQdzwy4X
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 14, 2024
– A first with the Wild.
Hello Zach Bogosian! pic.twitter.com/pj99CuhomP
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2024
– Quite a player!
Nikita Kucherov is the only @TBLightning player with any 70-assist seasons, and now he’s got three.#NHLStats: https://t.co/21fASEkpGm pic.twitter.com/fgCewLdZHK
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 15, 2024
– And it wasn’t against deuces of spades.
Congrats to Frederik Andersen for picking up his first @pepsi shutout of the season!
Well deserved! pic.twitter.com/Z2uHkQ0mv9
– NHL (@NHL) March 15, 2024
– A 55th for Auston Matthews.
AUSTON MATTHEWS!!
55 AND COUNTING!!! pic.twitter.com/bC0deHFnlL
– Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 15, 2024
– Point has the most points.
– Two games on tap tonight.