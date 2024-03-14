The Penguins had their bobbleheads stolen from Jaromir Jagr

Tonight, the Pittsburgh Penguins were to honor Jaromir Jagr’s career by giving away bobbleheads in his likeness to fans attending the club’s game tonight.

But in the end, it won’t be possible. Why not?

Because, as announced by the Pennsylvania organization, the bobbleheads aren’t in town – unlike the real Jagr. They’ve been stolen, and no one at the Penguins knows where to find them.

The Penguins announced today that the shipment carrying the Jagr bobbleheads for tonight’s game has been stolen en route to Pittsburgh. As a result, the bobbleheads will not be distributed at tonight’s game, but will be distributed at a later date. – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 14, 2024

While the bobbleheads were on their way to Pittsburgh, there was a theft.

I agree with this Twitter user: I don’t know if it’s funnier to think the theft happened if the thieves knew or didn’t know what was in the boxes.

Not sure which is funnier, someone planning to deliberately pull off a bobblehead heist, or someone just stealing boxes as opportunity arises only to realize they have thousands of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads and the Pittsburgh Penguins are not happy https://t.co/Nc97nDniHM – Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) March 14, 2024

But hey. One thing is certain: the Penguins need to find a solution. And for now, the solution is to say that the fans on hand won’t be receiving bobbleheads, but rather a coupon.

And the day the club finds a solution, the coupons will be used to pick up the figurines.

At the moment, the Penguins don’t yet know whether they’ll have to recover the stolen items or simply have a new batch produced. That hasn’t been decided yet.

An investigation is underway.

The Penguins are already being questioned about the direction of the club, so let’s just say that the organization didn’t need to have its bobbleheads stolen on what was supposed to be a positive evening.

But at the same time, we’re not talking about the bad product on the ice…

