Nick Foligno “lacks the time to teach Connor Bedard everything”.

Connor Bedard is the face of his hockey generation. The NHL must be happy to see that he’s actually in a market like Chicago.

After all, this way, he can get some exposure.

That said, when a youngster like him scores five points in the same game, it’s bound to get people talking… no matter what organization he’s playing for at the time. No?

A career-high five-point performance from Connor Bedard! pic.twitter.com/cnHzGWbUNh – NHL (@NHL) March 13, 2024

But hey. All that to say, he’s got the attention of a guy who plays in Chicago, but he’s pretty capable of being at the heart of some videos that get fans going.

And I mean that in a good way.

For example? Yesterday, he asked a referee to get out of the way when he arrived. It wasn’t arrogant: he’s just too strong and it’s hard to get out of his way.

In fact, that’s exactly what the referee said to him: you’re fast and I’m slow.

The ref to Connor Bedard after being asked to get out of the way…

—

( : @NBCSBlackhawks) pic.twitter.com/G0MXexFGBo – JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) March 13, 2024

In the same game, Nick Foligno, who represents a mentor for him in the NHL, chatted to the young diamond in the rough on the bench. He told him he had so much to teach him that he wasn’t going to have time to teach him by the end of his career.

“There’s so much to teach you I don’t have enough contract time. I’m gonna have to stay in Chicago like five more years after I retire” Nick Foligno and Connor Bedard’s relationship is hilarious Via @NBCSBlackhawks pic.twitter.com/C39WeppIWe – BarDown (@BarDown) March 13, 2024

The veteran added that he would have to stay five more years in Chicago to teach him everything. Bedard looked amused.

Footage like this allows fans to see the personality of a guy like Connor Bedard. It’s interesting to follow since it can’t be naughty for hockey.

In a row

After all, unless a guy is a bad person, fans want to know more about their favorites. And stuff like this is a step in the right direction.

