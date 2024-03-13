Joseph family: when your son hits the guy his brother lives with

Ahh, sibling rivalries…

The Joseph brothers, Pierre-Olivier and Mathieu, play in Pittsburgh and Ottawa respectively. In other words, once in a while, they’ll be called upon to face each other.

This led to a funny moment last season, when both were punished for high sticks against each other.

What was comical was to see the reaction of both guys’ parents. They raised their hands in the air because, in reality, there was absolutely nothing they could do about it.

The boys’ mother was less in control than in the Hyundai ads, anyway…

But whatever. All this to say that last night, the two brothers crossed swords again in a duel presented in Ottawa, and at some point, there was some breaststroke in front of the net.

Did the two brothers quarrel? No. But Mathieu, who is no longer at the heart of Ottawa’s trade rumours, did have a run-in with Kristopher Letang.

The two got into a shouting match on the ice and then explained things to each other. It looked like a pretty intense verbal exchange as the two men were separated by the referees.

Joseph’s parents weren’t sure what to make of it. Joseph’s mother’s non-verbal expression was quite evocative.

Mathieu Joseph gets into it with Kris Letang and his parents’ reaction is hilarious pic.twitter.com/kyhZw8dHJm – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 13, 2024

It’s easy to think that Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier’s parents were just wondering what was going on. After all, seeing your son act like that can be special.

But in reality, there’s more to it than that.

As Renaud Lavoie mentioned on BPM Sports this morning, Pierre-Olivier has been living with Kris Letang in Pittsburgh since last season. That’s where the parents’ unease comes from, as they were obviously wondering what had bitten their son.

In my opinion, all three players understand that this is part of the game and that everyone plays for the logo on their jersey. I don’t think this will change anything in the relationship between the Joseph and Letang families.

