Joseph family: when your son hits the guy his brother lives with

Ahh, sibling rivalries…
The Joseph brothers, Pierre-Olivier and Mathieu, play in Pittsburgh and Ottawa respectively. In other words, once in a while, they’ll be called upon to face each other.
What was comical was to see the reaction of both guys’ parents. They raised their hands in the air because, in reality, there was absolutely nothing they could do about it.
The boys’ mother was less in control than in the Hyundai ads, anyway…
Did the two brothers quarrel? No. But Mathieu, who is no longer at the heart of Ottawa’s trade rumours, did have a run-in with Kristopher Letang.
Joseph’s parents weren’t sure what to make of it. Joseph’s mother’s non-verbal expression was quite evocative.
Mathieu Joseph gets into it with Kris Letang and his parents’ reaction is hilarious pic.twitter.com/kyhZw8dHJm
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 13, 2024
It’s easy to think that Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier’s parents were just wondering what was going on. After all, seeing your son act like that can be special.
But in reality, there’s more to it than that.
As Renaud Lavoie mentioned on BPM Sports this morning, Pierre-Olivier has been living with Kris Letang in Pittsburgh since last season. That’s where the parents’ unease comes from, as they were obviously wondering what had bitten their son.
In my opinion, all three players understand that this is part of the game and that everyone plays for the logo on their jersey. I don’t think this will change anything in the relationship between the Joseph and Letang families.
In gossip
– It’s Michael Pezzetta’s birthday.
happy birthday @mpezzetta13!
happy birthday to our very own Italian King! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ZUKOoNB5rF
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 13, 2024
– The Rocket will play tonight.
It’s game day! It’s game day!
Presented by @skipthedishes
Place Bell
19h00 / 7:00 p.m.
BPM Sports / TSN690
RDS / AHLTV#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/9cKz22AqAd
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 13, 2024
– He wants to play more often.
“I understand it, but I’m not going to sit here and say that I’m happy.”
Nick Robertson is back with the #Leafs, but it’s evident the roster shuffling based on his contract status has tested his patience.https://t.co/B4QfLWg7sjhttps://t.co/B4QfLWg7sj
– David Alter (@dalter) March 11, 2024
– The Habs often play close games this season. [TVAS]
– Toronto’s files of the moment.
Issues to watch at the #BlueJays camp in Dunedin:
Health status of injured pitchers
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not worried
Joey Votto in uniform tomorrow?
Hitting positions in play
J.D. Davis as backup?
Read on @passion_mlb: https: //t.co/4urqCgbwxT
– Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) March 13, 2024