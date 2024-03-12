Top-4: Matt Rempe waves to opponents after being ejected

The @LAKings snapped the Islanders’ winning streak at six games with a shutout victory at https://t.co/CBwxWnfEV5 Arena.#NHLStats: https://t.co/FE8DEMxqjg pic.twitter.com/qLHTmhG7pu
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2024
We had to watch Patrick Roy’s Islanders, who were in search of a seventh consecutive victory.
First, it was Kaapo Kahkonen’s first game in a New Jersey uniform. Jake Allen still had to wait.
#NYR‘s Matt Rempe assessed 5 minute major and game misconduct for elbowing #NJDevils‘ Siegenthaler pic.twitter.com/ySphW2Clqr
– NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 12, 2024
When he was chased from the game, he sent the hand to the opponents…
Kurtis MacDermid wasn’t happy after the game and lost respect for him.
Rempe’s already in his villain era pic.twitter.com/MD8rrr70Zl
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 12, 2024
THE MONKEY’S OFF MIKA’S BACK!!
His first 5 on 5 goal of 2024! pic.twitter.com/cfheCYhmDp
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 12, 2024
In his first game with the Devils , Kahkonen didn’t do badly. He made 23 saves on 25 shots.
2. Tyler Toffoli’s first game in his new colors
In short, he didn’t collect a point in his first game with the Jets, but he finished with a plus-2 record and his team won. And that’s what matters.
Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets shutout the Capitals 3-0! pic.twitter.com/r3BdpJeELz
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 12, 2024
None of the club’s players collected two points, demonstrating the depth in this lineup.
Kyle Connor, Alex Iafallo (Toffoli’s former LA teammate) and Neal Pionk found the back of the net.
Kevin Hayes pointed to the sky after his goal pic.twitter.com/q1dhUbcQBC
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 12, 2024
Kevin wasn’t the only one who played for his brother. In fact, the Blues all showed up.
They defeated the Bruins 5-1. The Bruins will be the Tricolore’s opponents on Thursday.
Bruins: a heavy defeat before facing the Canadiens https://t.co/CO6VcQyov9
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 12, 2024
Let’s hear it for 500 for Buchy! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/iy7QHJQM8e
– St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 11, 2024
4. End of the Islanders’ winning streak
Since Patrick Roy took the helm of the Islanders, the defense has been going well, and that’s reflected in the team’s record.
For six games now, New York hasn’t lost. But yesterday, the club came up against a Kings team in fine form.
Roy’s team was never able to beat the Kings’ goalie. David Rittich made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season.
PERFECTION @DavidRittich stopped all 26 shots he faced for his second @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/RVCZ4VBYoZ
– NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2024
Another 20-goal season for @adriankempe! #NHLStats: https://t.co/MB9uWLkTjF
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/PhFFnFDP5F
– NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2024
Extension
– A goal for Phillip Danault.
NET FRONT PRESENCE pic.twitter.com/MgyNpqDi71
– LA Kings (@LAKings) March 12, 2024
– Kasperi Kapanen leads the charge.
– 20 teams in action tonight.