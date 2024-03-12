Top-4: Matt Rempe waves to opponents after being ejected

Last night, there were only four games in the NHL.

We had to watch Patrick Roy’s Islanders, who were in search of a seventh consecutive victory.

The @LAKings snapped the Islanders’ winning streak at six games with a shutout victory at https://t.co/CBwxWnfEV5 Arena.#NHLStats: https://t.co/FE8DEMxqjg pic.twitter.com/qLHTmhG7pu – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 12, 2024

1. Matt Rempe waves to opponents after his ejection

Here are the results and highlights:The game of the night was undoubtedly the one between the Rangers and the Devils.

First, it was Kaapo Kahkonen’s first game in a New Jersey uniform. Jake Allen still had to wait.

#NYR‘s Matt Rempe assessed 5 minute major and game misconduct for elbowing #NJDevils‘ Siegenthaler pic.twitter.com/ySphW2Clqr – NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 12, 2024

But Matt Rempe did what Matt Rempe does best: hurt the opposition. Yesterday, as my colleague Pablo Herrera-Vergara explained , he went too far.

When he was chased from the game, he sent the hand to the opponents…

Kurtis MacDermid wasn’t happy after the game and lost respect for him.

Rempe’s already in his villain era pic.twitter.com/MD8rrr70Zl – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 12, 2024

THE MONKEY’S OFF MIKA’S BACK!! His first 5 on 5 goal of 2024! pic.twitter.com/cfheCYhmDp – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 12, 2024

In a game won 3-1 by the Rangers, Mika Zibanejad scored. His first five-on-five goal in 2024. Wow!He reached the 20-goal plateau for the seventh consecutive season.

In his first game with the Devils , Kahkonen didn’t do badly. He made 23 saves on 25 shots.

Jonathan Quick picked up his 389th NHL win.

2. Tyler Toffoli’s first game in his new colors

Last Friday, Tyler Toffoli was traded by the Devils.Headed for Winnipeg for the man who has already played for Montreal, Calgary and Vancouver. All he needs in Canada are Ottawa, Edmonton and Toronto.

In short, he didn’t collect a point in his first game with the Jets, but he finished with a plus-2 record and his team won. And that’s what matters.

Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets shutout the Capitals 3-0! pic.twitter.com/r3BdpJeELz – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 12, 2024

Connor Hellebuyck played the shutout in a 3-0 win.Sean Monahan also failed to pick up a point.

None of the club’s players collected two points, demonstrating the depth in this lineup.

Kyle Connor, Alex Iafallo (Toffoli’s former LA teammate) and Neal Pionk found the back of the net.

3. Kevin Hayes scores and points to the sky

Kevin Hayes pointed to the sky after his goal pic.twitter.com/q1dhUbcQBC – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 12, 2024

A few years ago, Jimmy Hayes sadly passed away.He left his brother to mourn, and yesterday, his brother scored for him. When he found the back of the net (in Boston), he pointed to the sky.Jimmy played two seasons with the Bruins in 2015-2016 and 2016-2017.

Kevin wasn’t the only one who played for his brother. In fact, the Blues all showed up.

They defeated the Bruins 5-1. The Bruins will be the Tricolore’s opponents on Thursday.

Bruins: a heavy defeat before facing the Canadiens https://t.co/CO6VcQyov9 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 12, 2024

In the victory, Pavel Buchnevich played his 500th game in the Bettman circuit.A great set.

4. End of the Islanders’ winning streak

Since Patrick Roy took the helm of the Islanders, the defense has been going well, and that’s reflected in the team’s record.

For six games now, New York hasn’t lost. But yesterday, the club came up against a Kings team in fine form.

A 3-0 defeat. This puts an end to their six-game winning streak.

Roy’s team was never able to beat the Kings’ goalie. David Rittich made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season.

PERFECTION @DavidRittich stopped all 26 shots he faced for his second @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/RVCZ4VBYoZ – NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2024

Extension

Adrian Kempe reached the 20-goal plateau this season.

– A goal for Phillip Danault.

NET FRONT PRESENCE pic.twitter.com/MgyNpqDi71 – LA Kings (@LAKings) March 12, 2024

– Kasperi Kapanen leads the charge.

– 20 teams in action tonight.