Johnathan Kovacevic to take Jordan Harris’ place tonight

Yesterday, we learned that Cayden Primeau will play tonight’s (Tuesday) game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. But we didn’t know if there would be any other changes.

And now we have the answer.

Martin St-Louis confirmed that defensively, Johnathan Kovacevic will return to the lineup for tonight’s game. He will take Jordan Harris’ place.

Johnathan Kovacevic will replace Jordan Harris for the game against the Blue Jackets. Cayden Primeau will be the starting goaltender. – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) March 12, 2024

Defensively, we know that the Habs have seven healthy guys, but that four of them (Mike Matheson, David Savard, Kaiden Guhle and Jayden Struble) never skip a beat when it’s time to make changes.

Barring injury, of course.

As for Arber Xhekaj, he’s playing better and better these days. He doesn’t deserve to lose his place, forcing the Habs to pull Jordan Harris to make room for right-hander Johnathan Kovacevic.

Because, yes, Kovacevic has to play sometimes.

Offensively, there will be no changes. What this means is that Jesse Ylönen will skip his turn again and Colin White won’t be back in action following his injury. I’m not surprised in either case.

Juraj Slafkovsky missed another Montreal Canadiens practice on Monday. More: https://t.co/a3YfhNUlhr – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) March 11, 2024

But more importantly, it means that Juraj Slafkovsky, whose health is precarious, will play tonight.

Let’s not forget that the big forward often has treatment days instead of practice. This suggests that he’s really not at 100% right now.

So seeing him play is good news… even if he hasn’t been producing up to his potential lately.

For the moment, it's status quo on defense, pending the probable arrivals of Reinbacher and Engstrom from Europe. The sooner they arrive, the better to adjust to the pace of the game and the North American rink. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 12, 2024

That wouldn't be enough to make Los Angeles a contender, though. https://t.co/wn35lu3F6K – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 12, 2024

Gabriel Landeskog's timeline, the Devils' goalie plan and more deadline aftermath in my latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/TLBCAsTSOU – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 12, 2024

Matériaux Pont-Masson launches an incredible ad inspired by Slap Shot! Just WOW! #matériauxpontmasson #slapshot pic.twitter.com/fmakoi3hoQ – Philippe Chênevert (@philchenevert) March 12, 2024

Hanifin never wanted to "spit" on the Flames https://t.co/NLZb1W71Eg – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 12, 2024

