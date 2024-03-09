Jake Allen: the deal Kent Hughes couldn’t make in 2023

And then, there were 6… pic.twitter.com/nAVjVyUPl1
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 9, 2024
That’s it: the trade deadline is behind us. NHL teams are on the move and all bets are off for the final stretch of the season and the upcoming playoffs.
The Canadiens, however, have not been buyers. Kent Hughes is looking forward to being one during the season, and not just at the draft… but the Habs aren’t there yet in their progression curve.
And in both cases, a quality veteran left. One was in demand and the other was… probably less so. #SeanMonahan #JakeAllen
Of course, the Jake Allen deal is the big story right now. After all, the goalie was important to the Habs… until, suddenly, he wasn’t.
Jake Allen held down the fort when Carey Price was nearing the end of his career. He was his last real assistant during Price’s last full season in net, on the run to the Stanley Cup.
Obviously, in hindsight, the contract, which took effect last summer, was too much. Clearly, Allen’s performance wasn’t acceptable – and I’m surprised the Devils took him on.
Samuel Montembeault hadn’t yet progressed the way he did this year AND he was out of contract in the summer of 2024. Since then, he’s taken a giant step forward in front of the net and signed a three-year contract extension with the Habs, assuring him of staying.
And frankly, I wonder what role Allen has played in Monty’s progression.
After all, having three goalies may have reduced the Quebecer’s workload to allow him to progress as he did… but more importantly, Allen’s leadership of Montembeault was tremendous. It helped him get ready to become a #1 in the NHL, without a doubt.
SAMUEL MONTEMBEAULT! pic.twitter.com/KuItIKBayx
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 7, 2024
Then there’s Cayden Primeau. The Canadiens’ #2 goalie has proven that he can hold his own in the NHL for the time being, something that wasn’t a given at the start of the season, let’s face it.
So, in just a few months, Primeau and Montembeault have progressed to the point where Allen’s departure is possible. The DG got his price, which he didn’t have before… and there’s another factor.
The Laval Rocket goalie is the only goalie (apart from Carey Price, but…) who can take the place of Montembeault or Primeau in case of injury right now. So if one of the two regulars gets hurt, he’s the one we’ll call on.
Since then, Dobes has performed so well down below that he’s become an option in the minds of Habs management should the need arise. The ménage à trois will have done just that.
Please note: I’m not saying that I wanted Allen to stay, nor am I saying that I wouldn’t have liked to see him traded in last month instead of yesterday, for example.
But what I am saying is that Allen will have had a major impact and that seeing him go in September would have changed the Habs’ season… and I don’t know if that would have been for the better. His leadership (like Sean Monahan’s) will not be forgotten.
Still, I think the goalie has slowed down and the Devils will soon realize that he’s no Jacob Markstrom, who was on the New Jersey club’s radar recently.
One more clause to add to the Jake Allen deal. In addition to having to play 40 games next season, the Devils will also have to reach the playoffs for the #CH to get a 2nd round pick (2025) and not a 3rd…
– Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) March 8, 2024
Extension
It’s also important to remember that Allen agreed to waive his no-trade clause to join the New Jersey Devils. He understood that he no longer belonged in Montreal.