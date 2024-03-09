Jacob Perreault is lazy, says Grant McCagg

A change of scenery could be good for Jacob Perreault! pic.twitter.com/jvYQyFgjcZ
In the end, as expected, the Montreal Canadiens kept fairly quiet during the National Hockey League’s 2024 trade deadline.
Since the trade, which took place early Thursday afternoon, there have been many analyses of Jacob Perreault, and the general consensus is that he’s a talented forward with an excellent shot.
McCagg: Perreault has lots of talent but he’s lazy@grantmccagg, @GaumondShayne & @ScoutRocco discuss #NHLTradeDeadline.
Indeed, that’s what McCagg told the Sick Podcast.
The former Habs scout explained that Perreault was loaded with offensive talent, but that he wasn’t the guy with the most character, which hurt him on the ice.
Perreault’s confidence has really plummeted in recent seasons, which explains his drop in AHL production since turning pro.
Still, McCagg says he’s a steal for the Habs, and there’s a way to get the youngster going again with this change of scenery.
His father, Yanic Perreault, who didn’t reach the NHL until he was 25, believes that a fresh start will be of great benefit to Jacob, especially in Montreal.
The talent is undeniable in Jacob Perreault, as Nathan Gaucher testifies, so it’s all a question of regaining his confidence and working on his work ethic and skating stroke.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on Perreault’s performances with the Laval Rocket, and who knows, maybe he’ll impress at the Habs’ next training camp, enabling him to make the team.
En Rafale
– A fond farewell from Jake Allen’s wife and children.
This is beautiful. Jake Allen is one of the classiest athletes I have ever dealt with. The positive impact he had on Canadiens’ young players will be felt for a long time in locker room. Wishing him and his family all the best in New Jersey. #Habs #HabsIO https://t.co/zEFc5eXqaB
– Read more.
Which teams did the best or the worst at the #NHL trade deadline?
Sometimes, it’s about the moves that weren’t made:https://t.co/49pDsoiL2y
– It’s understandable.
