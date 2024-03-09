Arber Xhekaj will send Ryan Reaves to the minors, believes Georges Laraque

I know, I know: Arber Xhekaj isn’t just a guy who can fight.
He’s got good hockey skills, and these days, he’s playing with confidence (and with David Savard), so we’re seeing more and more of the defenseman he can become.
At the start of the season, the Canadiens’ Sheriff planted the Maple Leafs’ strongman, which got people talking. After all, Reaves isn’t exactly an easy customer in the NHL.
Tonight is certainly a game to watch for Xhekaj(as we’ve known for a while), as it will be the first time he’s faced Reaves’ Maple Leafs since the battle.
It’s not normal to play so little against a division rival… but anyway.
All this to say that Georges Laraque has spoken out on the subject. Yesterday, on Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast, the former NHL strongman declared that Xhekaj would beat Reaves.
At what point? To the point where Laraque feels his favorite will send Reaves back to the minors following a battle that seems inevitable on the sidelines of tonight’s duel at the Bell Centre.
In bursts
– Attention all interested parties.
If you’d like the chance to get your hands on a pair of gloves or a jersey worn during Lafleur’s Hockey Match d’antan, check out our online auction: https://t.co/WdSP7kqKx0
If you’d like the chance to get your hands on a pair of gloves or a jersey… pic.twitter.com/EDPjH1ig4H
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 9, 2024
– Wow!
According to renowned columnist Jon Heyman, Julien has the skills to make it happen. https://t.co/cfp1hZ0L8t
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 9, 2024
– Of note.
Jake Allen will need his US work visa before he can join the @NJDevils @TVASports
– Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) March 8, 2024
– Jake Allen’s impact is significant.
#Habs Nick Suzuki on Jake Allen: “I learned a lot from him; little things that he would say in the room whether he was playing or not, always coming in to support his fellow goalies after games, little things off the ice. He left behind a lot of really good things for us…”
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 9, 2024