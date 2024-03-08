Kent Hughes has no idea when Joshua Roy will return to Laval

Now that the trade deadline is behind us, Kent Hughes held his annual post-tradedeadline press briefing.

Here’s what to take away from the press briefing, where the Habs GM offered some pretty interesting tidbits:

1. Just before 3pm, the Habs sent Joshua Roy and Jayden Struble to the AHL. We’re talking about paper trades that were made to allow both guys to be eligible to play for the Rocket in the playoffs, and both guys won’t even be taking the orange line to Montmorency in the next few hours.

The #Canadian has ceded (technically) then recalled Joshua Roy and Jayden Struble to the #Rocket For the time being, Roy and Struble remain with the #Habs, but at the end of the #NHL season, both could come to Laval and play in the #AHL playoffs if need be. – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 8, 2024

That said, Hughes did talk a bit about what’s in store for Roy over the next few weeks, because even if the kid is eligible to return to the AHL, he’s playing like a guy who deserves to stay in the NHL right now.

And Kent Hughes knows it.

The Habs GM admitted that he’s not sure when he’ll send Roy back to the Rocket. He wants to find the right time, but right now, the timetable is pretty fluid.

“We’re looking for balance. We want to make the best decision for the Canadiens, the Rocket and Joshua Roy.” – Kent Hughes *Joshua Roy and Jayden Struble have been administratively dealt to the Rocket so they can compete in the AHL playoffs. – RDS (@RDSca) March 8, 2024

He wants to find the right balance, basically, but right now, Roy is making it hard to justify sending him back to Laval.

2. Of course, Hughes was asked about David Savard, a name that has been the talk of Montreal in recent days. We knew that the defenseman was the envy of several teams, but we also knew that the Habs weren’t interested in trading him.

The GM was waiting for his price… but since Savard is still a member of the Habs at this hour, it’s safe to assume that Hughes never got his price.

And for Hughes, none of this is a problem, far from it. The GM reiterated just how valuable Savard is to the Habs, and in fact, he wasn’t necessarily looking to trade him.

“His value is very important to us, both on and off the ice. We weren’t necessarily looking to trade him.” – Kent Hughes on David Savard – RDS (@RDSca) March 8, 2024

With Savard still under contract next year, there was no rush either.

3. In addition to the player who wasn’t traded today (Savard), Hughes talked a bit about the one who left, Jake Allen. The latter left for New Jersey (at 50% of his salary) in return for a conditional third-round pick.

The condition for upgrading Jake Allen’s pick is that Allen plays 40 games next season and the Devils make the playoffs. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) March 8, 2024

Speaking of the condition, Hughes clarified: for it to become a second-round pick, Allen will have to play 40 games with the DevilsAND the Devils will have to make the playoffs in 2024-25.

But getting back to Allen, Hughes acknowledged that it’s a good thing the three-man front line is a thing of the past. However, he was keen to thank the guys, who handled the situation like true professionals.

It clearly wasn’t easy for all three goalkeepers, and now that it’s all sorted out, all three should be back to more “normal” situations.

“We’d like to thank the 3 keepers for their patience in this ménage à trois. They’ve been real pros!” – Kent Hughes on Montembeault, Primeau and Allen – RDS (@RDSca) March 8, 2024

4. Still on the subject of transactions, Hughes confirmed that he had received calls for some of his players, but that he wasn’t necessarily keen to trade them.

So he listened to the offers (and, I imagine, set a price he wanted to get for the players in question), but he didn’t get his price.

And true to form, he didn’t sell at a discount.

“We had calls for other players, but we indicated that we weren’t interested in trading them, for the most part. We did say we were willing to listen to offers, but the offers never came.” -Kent Hughes – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 8, 2024

Hughes also talked a bit about the Sean Monahan deal. We remember that when the deal was completed (a few weeks ago), we wondered if Hughes had sold a little too quickly.

A first-round pick was fine… but perhaps he could have created even more overbidding by being more patient.

That said, the GM says it’s hard to know if he could have gotten more if he’d been more patient before trading him.

And when you look at recent transactions (Tyler Toffoli, for example, only brought the Devils a second-round pick and a third-round pick), it was clear that this was a buyer’s market. Hughes may have sniffed out a bargain by trading Monahan quickly after the “madness” of the market following the Elias Lindholm deal.

#Habs GM Kent Hughes says it’s hard to say whether the return for Sean Monahan would have been better or worse if they would have waited closer to the deadline. Hughes says they’re happy with the return they received last month and are happy to see Monahan having success in WPG. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 8, 2024

Hughes is happy to see Monahan having success in Winnipeg, but says he’s pleased with the return they received.

And when you look at the transactions of the last few days, a first-round pick seems like a good return indeed.

6. Finally, Hughes also chatted a bit about being a seller at the deadline. He knows it’s not a pleasant situation, and he admitted it: he’s really looking forward to being a buyer.

Because even though it’s tough right now, Hughes’ plan remains to win the Stanley Cup one day. And eventually, the club will be a buyer to help his cause.

#Habs GM Kent Hughes: “…the faster that can happen, the better it is. I want to be around for it but I don’t want to do it at the expense of doing it the right way…” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 8, 2024

That said, Hughes (rightly) acknowledged that he hasn’t always been a seller since arriving in Montreal: during the draft, for example, we’ve seen the Habs be buyers, including Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook.

It’s a different kind of buyer, but it’s still a “purchase”… and we wonder whether it will be again at the next draft.

#Habs GM Kent Hughes: “we’ve been buyers to a certain degree at the Draft and sellers at the Trade Deadline…” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 8, 2024

Extension

– Kent Hughes also recalled how he traded for good professionals in Sean Monahan and Jake Allen. He had good things to say about both guys, and clearly, you can tell he liked them as individuals and not just as hockey players.

#Habs GM Kent Hughes on trading away Jake Allen and Sean Monahan: “we traded two really, really good human beings, two great professionals…” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 8, 2024

– Hughes also talked about Allen’s impact on the team, really helping the team and taking on a big leadership role, all the while knowing he’d be out of town when the Habs returned to contender status. It’s no easy task, but Allen was still able to help the Tricolore in this way.

#Habs GM Kent Hughes on Jake Allen: “his efforts and concerns weren’t just around Jake Allen and his performance in net – he’s taken ownership on this team and trying to help us put it in the right direction for what we want to accomplish knowing he wouldn’t be here for it…” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 8, 2024

– The Habs GM has emphasized the fine individual progress of his players, and he’s starting to get a picture of what his club might look like when it’s ready to compete. He knows it’s not always linear, of course, but he likes what he sees, especially in the progress of Juraj Slafkovský and Arber Xhekaj.