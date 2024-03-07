Rumor: Tyler Toffoli in the Kings’ sights

The trade deadline is tomorrow. The specials on the subject will start early… so the Habs won’t be the most active, potentially.

Remember that the Habs could trade a David Savard, a Joel Armia, a Jake Allen or whatever, but they could also simply be the third wheel in a deal to retain salary.

We’ll see.

Storylines to watch:

> #LAKings are cooking, placing two on waivers for roster/cap flexibility. They clearly don’t want to lose Moverare.

> Some think #Canes are favorite for Guentzel.

> #GoAvsGo and #VGK both retained their 2024 1st Rd picks after big moves yesterday.

But elsewhere in the NHL, there are still issues to watch. Even if things moved around quite a bit yesterday , there are still plenty of players to keep an eye on.Frank Seravalli has put together an excellent summary of the issues to watch. Of the lot? The Rangers, the Avalanche and the Golden Knights, who could all make a big splash tomorrow.

There’s one club that could also make a move (though not a huge one): the Kings. They don’t have a lot of salary cap room, but we’ve seen how that doesn’t mean much sometimes.

It’s going to take cap gymnastics as the #GoKingsGo don’t have space, but if they can find a way and agree to trade terms, it sounds like LA would like to bring back Tyler Toffoli from #NJDevils. They circled in on him early last week, and he’s still an internal target. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 7, 2024

And according to David Pagnotta, the Los Angeles Kings could decide to bring Tyler Toffoli back to town.

The Devils haven’t put Toffoli in the shop window, but teams are calling anyway. It seems likely that he’ll leave under current conditions, as he’s at the end of his contract in New Jersey.

We’re talking about the same four-year, $4.25-million-a-year contract he signed in Montreal, which also took him to Calgary and Newark.

Of course, Toffoli won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014. He played eight years there before being traded to Vancouver to finish the 2019-2020 season, the one in which the pandemic struck.

With 26 goals and 44 points in 61 games this season with the mighty Devils, he’d be a nice addition for the Kings, and we suspect the scenario might appeal to him. To be continued.

In bursts

– Quickly acquired, quickly extended in Calgary.

After acquiring Miromanov in Hanifin deal, #Flames sign him flat 2 year $1.25M cap hit deal. 1.25M salary each season. He was set to be a group 6 UFA this summer. Rep’d by Dan Milstein @GoldStarHockey https://t.co/HR2ktjONIU – PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 7, 2024

– No practice for the Habs. The extras from tonight’s game will skate at 11:30 a.m., though.

No morning skate for the #Habs-only extra players will take to the ice in Raleigh at 11:30am ET ahead of tonight’s game vs #CauseChaos – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 7, 2024

– The Patrick Roy effect?

How the Islanders flipped script on their third-period woes https://t.co/iXT4UhhDfz pic.twitter.com/6QkvT8Rma0 – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) March 7, 2024

Behind the scenes of the storm at Hockey Québec https://t.co/646th5IeyJ – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 7, 2024

– Carey Price back in 2026… or not, of course.