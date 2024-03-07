Skip to content
News

Rumor: Tyler Toffoli in the Kings’ sights
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Rumor: Tyler Toffoli in the Kings’ sights
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The trade deadline is tomorrow. The specials on the subject will start early… so the Habs won’t be the most active, potentially.

Remember that the Habs could trade a David Savard, a Joel Armia, a Jake Allen or whatever, but they could also simply be the third wheel in a deal to retain salary.

We’ll see.

But elsewhere in the NHL, there are still issues to watch. Even if things moved around quite a bit yesterday, there are still plenty of players to keep an eye on.

Frank Seravalli has put together an excellent summary of the issues to watch. Of the lot? The Rangers, the Avalanche and the Golden Knights, who could all make a big splash tomorrow.

There’s one club that could also make a move (though not a huge one): the Kings. They don’t have a lot of salary cap room, but we’ve seen how that doesn’t mean much sometimes.

And according to David Pagnotta, the Los Angeles Kings could decide to bring Tyler Toffoli back to town.

The Devils haven’t put Toffoli in the shop window, but teams are calling anyway. It seems likely that he’ll leave under current conditions, as he’s at the end of his contract in New Jersey.

We’re talking about the same four-year, $4.25-million-a-year contract he signed in Montreal, which also took him to Calgary and Newark.

Of course, Toffoli won the Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014. He played eight years there before being traded to Vancouver to finish the 2019-2020 season, the one in which the pandemic struck.

With 26 goals and 44 points in 61 games this season with the mighty Devils, he’d be a nice addition for the Kings, and we suspect the scenario might appeal to him. To be continued.

In bursts

– Quickly acquired, quickly extended in Calgary.

– No practice for the Habs. The extras from tonight’s game will skate at 11:30 a.m., though.

– The Patrick Roy effect?

– Read more.

– Carey Price back in 2026… or not, of course.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content