Top-5: Stars score four unanswered goals to beat Sharks in overtime
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, there were eight games excluding the Canadiens.

As we know, Montreal won in overtime in Nashville.

Here are the other highlights and results:

1. Stars score four unanswered goals to beat Sharks in overtime

The Stars acquired the most coveted defenseman on the market Chris Tanev a few days ago.

Yesterday, he made his debut with his new team.

It’s funny because usually, acquiring a defenseman like that helps you give up fewer goals.

But yesterday, Dallas allowed six goals. At least, the Texas club won by a score of 7-6.

It had to be said that they were playing against the Sharks, but they still showed their tenacity. The Stars came from behind to lose 6-3 with just under 10 minutes left in the game.

Roope Hintz gave the visitors the win.

In addition to Hintz, Logan Stankoven continued to make a name for himself.

He scored two goals, his fourth and fifth in six games.

Wyatt Johnston scored a hat trick and two assists.

Quite a game in California!

2. Oilers get back on track in Boston

Last night, the Oilers visited the Boston Bruins in a duel involving two of the NHL’s big teams.

It was a big game, which ended in overtime.

Leon Draisaitl gave the Bruins the win. And it was he who forced overtime with just over a minute left in the game.

The German isn’t just an outstanding scorer.

He’s also very physical. Talk to Brad Marchand.

On the winning goal, Connor McDavid picked up an assist, his second of the game.

He extended his streak of games with at least one point to 12.

Goalie Stuart Skinner held down the fort all game. Check out this first-period save:

3. Jesse Puljujarvi’s first goal with the Penguins

A month ago, Jesse Puljujarvi convinced Penguins management to give him a contract.

Yesterday, he scored his first goal with the big club, his first in the NHL since February 11… 2023.

In fact, it was his first point of the season. In nine games, he has yesterday’s goal and that’s it.

As for the game, Pittsburgh won 5-3.

Columbus has yet to win there since 2015.

And both clubs play in the same division…

The one who stood out in the win: Reilly Smith. The man linked to the Kings by Elliotte Friedman collected three points.

He has now reached the 500-point plateau in his career.

4. Fourth straight win for the Islanders

For the first time since Patrick Roy took over, the Islanders are on fire.

Yesterday, they won 4-2 against the St. Louis Blues.

It was their fourth consecutive win.

In the victory, Bo Horvat put on a show. He scored a superb goal.

New York is playing much better these days, and the club is now just four points away from a playoff spot.

They have two games in hand on the Lightning and the final playoff spot.

5. Panthers spoil Travis Green’s debut

On Monday, the Devils fired head coach Lindy Ruff. He was replaced by Travis Green.

And let’s just say, Green’s first challenge was a big one. He and New Jersey were facing the NHL’s top team, the Florida Panthers.

Within the first few minutes, Nick Cousins welcomed the opposing coach.

The Devils didn’t give up. They tied the game, but the Panthers were simply too strong.

Final score: 5-3.

In defeat, Timo Meier scored in his third consecutive game.

Matthew Tkachuk reached the 50-assist plateau.

There’s no stopping Florida, who are three points behind their nearest pursuer in the overall standings.

Extension

– A 1000th game for James van Riemsdyk.

– Goal of the night.

– Canucks win in overtime.

– A big power play.

– What a save!

– Quite a game for the Stars’ forwards.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Six teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)

