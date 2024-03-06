Top-5: Stars score four unanswered goals to beat Sharks in overtime

The @DallasStars recorded the NHL’s seventh three-goal, third-period comeback win of 2023-24, tied for the second most at this stage of a season in NHL history (989 GP). The only campaigns with more: 2019-20 & 1983-84 (both w/ 10).#NHLStats: https://t.co/4BFojS4cdq pic.twitter.com/JQZ5C1AORk – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 6, 2024

1. Stars score four unanswered goals to beat Sharks in overtime

Chris Tanev is making his Dallas Stars debut tonight against the Sharks! pic.twitter.com/NOMTqQT9r5 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2024

Last night, there were eight games excluding the Canadiens.As we know, Montreal won in overtime in Nashville Here are the other highlights and results:The Stars acquired the most coveted defenseman on the market Chris Tanev a few days ago.Yesterday, he made his debut with his new team.

ROOOOOOPE CALLED GAME Roope Hintz scores the @Energizer overtime winner to complete an incredible comeback by the @DallasStars! pic.twitter.com/eT8ye6sLGJ – NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2024

STANK CAN’T STOP SCORING That’s FIVE goals in SIX games. ( : @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/xSgeGF7OtH – BarDown (@BarDown) March 6, 2024

A hat trick and a couple apples? Wyatt Johnston had himself a NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/tA2kYL4rJE – NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2024

2. Oilers get back on track in Boston

But yesterday, Dallas allowed six goals. At least, the Texas club won by a score of 7-6.It had to be said that they were playing against the Sharks, but they still showed their tenacity. The Stars came from behind to lose 6-3 with just under 10 minutes left in the game.Roope Hintz gave the visitors the win.In addition to Hintz, Logan Stankoven continued to make a name for himself.He scored two goals, his fourth and fifth in six games.Wyatt Johnston scored a hat trick and two assists.Quite a game in California!

Last night, the Oilers visited the Boston Bruins in a duel involving two of the NHL’s big teams.

WHAT. A. FINISH. The @EdmontonOilers tie the game with 1:20 to play to force extra time where Leon Draisaitl buries the @Energizer OT winner! pic.twitter.com/98ed4uwex2 – NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2024

It was a big game, which ended in overtime.Leon Draisaitl gave the Bruins the win. And it was he who forced overtime with just over a minute left in the game.

Marchand takes a seat thanks to Draisaitl. pic.twitter.com/Csd65Lh7FZ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2024

STUART SKINNER HOW DID HE SAVE THIS?! pic.twitter.com/HiTfPYSb5L – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 6, 2024

On the winning goal, Connor McDavid picked up an assist, his second of the game.He extended his streak of games with at least one point to 12.Goalie Stuart Skinner held down the fort all game. Check out this first-period save:

3. Jesse Puljujarvi’s first goal with the Penguins

A month ago, Jesse Puljujarvi convinced Penguins management to give him a contract.

Yesterday, he scored his first goal with the big club, his first in the NHL since February 11… 2023.

The Bison King has his first as a Penguin! pic.twitter.com/K5MVAs6YDE – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2024

The @penguins continued their playoff push with their 14th straight home win vs. Columbus. Pittsburgh (60 GP) holds games in hand on both Wild Card teams (TBL: 63 GP & DET: 61 GP) and third-place Philadelphia (63 GP) in the Metropolitan Division. #NHLStats:… pic.twitter.com/C2H6wSmzmw – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 6, 2024

As for the game, Pittsburgh won 5-3.Columbus has yet to win there since 2015.

4. Fourth straight win for the Islanders

The one who stood out in the win: Reilly Smith. The man linked to the Kings by Elliotte Friedman collected three points.He has now reached the 500-point plateau in his career.For the first time since Patrick Roy took over, the Islanders are on fire.Yesterday, they won 4-2 against the St. Louis Blues.It was their fourth consecutive win.In the victory, Bo Horvat put on a show. He scored a superb goal.New York is playing much better these days, and the club is now just four points away from a playoff spot.They have two games in hand on the Lightning and the final playoff spot.

5. Panthers spoil Travis Green’s debut

On Monday, the Devils fired head coach Lindy Ruff. He was replaced by Travis Green.

And let’s just say, Green’s first challenge was a big one. He and New Jersey were facing the NHL’s top team, the Florida Panthers.

Nick Cousins gets the Panthers on the board less than 3 minutes in pic.twitter.com/Git6aq7wr9 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 6, 2024

Within the first few minutes, Nick Cousins welcomed the opposing coach.

The Devils didn’t give up. They tied the game, but the Panthers were simply too strong.

Matthew Tkachuk (0-3-3) reached the 50-assist mark with his eighth three-point game since Jan. 1 – tied with Nikita Kucherov for the most such performances in the NHL since the new year.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4BFojS4cdq pic.twitter.com/jyWasKS9hg – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 6, 2024

Final score: 5-3.In defeat, Timo Meier scored in his third consecutive game.Matthew Tkachuk reached the 50-assist plateau.

There’s no stopping Florida, who are three points behind their nearest pursuer in the overall standings.

– A 1000th game for James van Riemsdyk.

The van Riemsdyk family is on hand for JVR’s 1,000th game! Cc: James van Riemsdyk(@JVReemer21) pic.twitter.com/W0yUtRBdAC – NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2024

– Goal of the night.

tremendous slap shot goal here for gudbranson pic.twitter.com/WvAIh9zgys – Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) March 6, 2024

– Canucks win in overtime.

– A big power play.

FOUR POWER PLAY GOALS?!?! pic.twitter.com/Yrp7cwH6kt – Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) March 6, 2024

– What a save!

Daccord was PUMPED after making a ridiculous save pic.twitter.com/QnzV9rPb7D – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 6, 2024

