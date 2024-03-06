Top-5: Stars score four unanswered goals to beat Sharks in overtime

The @DallasStars recorded the NHL’s seventh three-goal, third-period comeback win of 2023-24, tied for the second most at this stage of a season in NHL history (989 GP). The only campaigns with more: 2019-20 & 1983-84 (both w/ 10).#NHLStats: https://t.co/4BFojS4cdq pic.twitter.com/JQZ5C1AORk
Chris Tanev is making his Dallas Stars debut tonight against the Sharks! pic.twitter.com/NOMTqQT9r5
It’s funny because usually, acquiring a defenseman like that helps you give up fewer goals.
ROOOOOOPE CALLED GAME
Roope Hintz scores the @Energizer overtime winner to complete an incredible comeback by the @DallasStars! pic.twitter.com/eT8ye6sLGJ
STANK CAN’T STOP SCORING
That’s FIVE goals in SIX games.
(: @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/xSgeGF7OtH
A hat trick and a couple apples?
Wyatt Johnston had himself a NIGHT. pic.twitter.com/tA2kYL4rJE
Last night, the Oilers visited the Boston Bruins in a duel involving two of the NHL’s big teams.
WHAT. A. FINISH.
The @EdmontonOilers tie the game with 1:20 to play to force extra time where Leon Draisaitl buries the @Energizer OT winner! pic.twitter.com/98ed4uwex2
The German isn’t just an outstanding scorer.
He’s also very physical. Talk to Brad Marchand.
Marchand takes a seat thanks to Draisaitl. pic.twitter.com/Csd65Lh7FZ
STUART SKINNER
HOW DID HE SAVE THIS?! pic.twitter.com/HiTfPYSb5L
3. Jesse Puljujarvi’s first goal with the Penguins
Yesterday, he scored his first goal with the big club, his first in the NHL since February 11… 2023.
The Bison King has his first as a Penguin! pic.twitter.com/K5MVAs6YDE
In fact, it was his first point of the season. In nine games, he has yesterday’s goal and that’s it.
The @penguins continued their playoff push with their 14th straight home win vs. Columbus. Pittsburgh (60 GP) holds games in hand on both Wild Card teams (TBL: 63 GP & DET: 61 GP) and third-place Philadelphia (63 GP) in the Metropolitan Division. #NHLStats:… pic.twitter.com/C2H6wSmzmw
And both clubs play in the same division…
500 NHL points and counting!
Congrats @reillysmith18! pic.twitter.com/gxWAl8VW0Y
This is just some tenacious stuff from Bo Horvat.
: @ESPNPlus https://t.co/FmPv8M6v1l pic.twitter.com/ZMWRWudQGp
5. Panthers spoil Travis Green’s debut
And let’s just say, Green’s first challenge was a big one. He and New Jersey were facing the NHL’s top team, the Florida Panthers.
Nick Cousins gets the Panthers on the board less than 3 minutes in pic.twitter.com/Git6aq7wr9
The Devils didn’t give up. They tied the game, but the Panthers were simply too strong.
Matthew Tkachuk (0-3-3) reached the 50-assist mark with his eighth three-point game since Jan. 1 – tied with Nikita Kucherov for the most such performances in the NHL since the new year.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4BFojS4cdq pic.twitter.com/jyWasKS9hg
There’s no stopping Florida, who are three points behind their nearest pursuer in the overall standings.
Extension
– A 1000th game for James van Riemsdyk.
The van Riemsdyk family is on hand for JVR’s 1,000th game!
Cc: James van Riemsdyk(@JVReemer21) pic.twitter.com/W0yUtRBdAC
– Goal of the night.
tremendous slap shot goal here for gudbranson pic.twitter.com/WvAIh9zgys
– Canucks win in overtime.
J.T. MILLER ENDS IT.
The @Canucks pick up the extra point in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/kY8oH3PIl5
– A big power play.
FOUR POWER PLAY GOALS?!?! pic.twitter.com/Yrp7cwH6kt
– What a save!
Daccord was PUMPED after making a ridiculous save pic.twitter.com/QnzV9rPb7D
– Quite a game for the Stars’ forwards.
– Six teams in action tonight.