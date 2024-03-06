Skip to content
John Sedgwick named GM of the Laval Rocket
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Interesting news this morning.

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that assistant GM John Sedgwick has had his contract renewed by the club. Kent Hughes’ right-hand man is in town to stay.

The man who has been with the club since 2013 has signed a “multi-season” contract with the Habs.

On a day-to-day basis, Sedgwick is responsible for negotiating contracts, managing collective agreement situations and salary cap issues.

He is credited with helping Marc Bergevin navigate through the pandemic with very little under the cap.

Remember when Nick Suzuki, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Alex Romanov, Paul Byron and co. went on the cab squad to save pennies every day: he managed it all.

He obviously made a good impression on the Habs’ new management. And it’s not as if the Shea Weber and Carey Price contracts have made his job any easier in recent years either.

But that’s not all, as the press release also states that Sedgwick, who speaks French, is also the new GM of the Laval Rocket in the AHL.

Effective immediately.

Sometimes, the AHL club is simply managed by NHL executives – as used to be the case in Laval. But now, the Habs’ training club has its own GM. It’s a great opportunity for him.

And according to Jeff Gorton, the Habs’ VP, it’s well deserved.

His contribution to the overall management of our affiliated teams, whether with the Rocket or the Lions, deserves to be recognized. – Jeff Gorton

It’s worth noting that Sedgwick has been the Rocket’s head governor since 2017, since the club’s inception. He also oversaw the Lions’ arrival in Trois-Rivières.

The Habs obviously keep a good one in town.

