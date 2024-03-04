Transaction: Tanner Pearson admits he didn’t talk to Kent Hughes

When he was acquired by Kent Hughes, we knew that Tanner Pearson wasn’t arriving in Montreal as a savior.

The 31-year-old has some fine qualities in his toolkit…

But we’re not necessarily talking about a player who single-handedly changes the course of a game.

What is interesting about him, however, is the fact that he is a Stanley Cup champion.

Pearson won top honors with the Kings in the 2013-2014 season and played a big role in his team’s conquest, collecting 12 points (four goals) in 24 playoff games.

He’s got great experience, which can’t be taught. And that’s what could lead some clubs to have him in their sights between now and March 8.

The veteran confessed after training today that he had not discussed a possible deal with Kent Hughes…

But the veteran also admitted that if he is traded, he’d like to join a club that has a chance of winning :

Tanner Pearson hasn’t had any discussions with Kent Hughes, but if he does leave, he’d like the chance to try for a second Stanley Cup. Later today on @5a7RDS, live from Nashville, we’ll talk about him and the other rumours surrounding the club. #RDS – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) March 4, 2024

Pearson has the profile of a player who could interest an NHL club.

He seems to have slowed down on the ice, but the experience of a guy who’s already won has a certain value with a club looking to make a run in the playoffs.

It takes players who know the routine and what it takes to get to the big trophy. Pearson fits into that category.

Of course, the veteran won’t bring Kent Hughes a first-round pick.

But if the Habs GM is able to get his hands on a pick or prospect of some kind for Pearson, that’s something.

That was the plan in the first place, anyway.

On the other hand…

Remember that this season, Pearson has a cap hit of $3.25 million. No aspiring team will want a contract that big, so the Habs will have to withhold salary to trade him (which could complicate matters).

That’s why I say we’ll have to shout “Hurray!” if Kent Hughes is able to trade him (without retention), even if it’s going to be difficult.

