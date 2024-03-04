Training : Juraj Slafkovsky absent

Over the past few days, Juraj Slafkovsky hasn’t missed a training session. This was a good sign after seeing the striker in need of treatment days in mid-February.

That said…

Today, as the Habs trained in Nashville, an announcement was made: the Slovak needed a day of treatments for the day. So he didn’t jump on the ice with the others today.

Forward Juraj Slafkovsky will not take part in today’s training session (treatment day). Forward Juraj Slafkovsky will not participate in today’s practice (therapy day). – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 4, 2024

Not a good start.

It’s important to mention this: Luc Gélinas says that after Saturday’s game, Slaf was limping. Not a good sign for an NHL player, let’s face it.

Juraj Slafkovsky did not take part in training this afternoon in Nashville. He is undergoing therapeutic treatment. He was spotted walking with a limp on Saturday after the Tampa game. #rds – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) March 4, 2024

Details to come…

