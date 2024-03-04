Skip to content
News

Training : Juraj Slafkovsky absent
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Training : Juraj Slafkovsky absent
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Over the past few days, Juraj Slafkovsky hasn’t missed a training session. This was a good sign after seeing the striker in need of treatment days in mid-February.

That said…

Today, as the Habs trained in Nashville, an announcement was made: the Slovak needed a day of treatments for the day. So he didn’t jump on the ice with the others today.

Not a good start.

It’s important to mention this: Luc Gélinas says that after Saturday’s game, Slaf was limping. Not a good sign for an NHL player, let’s face it.

Details to come…

In gusts

– Logical.

– Impressive.

– Not much.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content