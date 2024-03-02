Skip to content
Paul Houde’s death: the Habs joins the outpouring of tributes to him
This afternoon, Quebec learned some very sad news: Paul Houde, well known in the province’s media world, sadly passed away at the age of 69.

The family, who made the announcement, saidhe died of complications following brain surgery. He passed away unexpectedly, but at least it was “very smooth”.

Obviously, it’s hard news when you consider his exceptional career, but Paul Houde was someone who was greatly appreciated by the public. Whether it was his 49 years on the radio, his presence on TV shows like Le Cercle, or his role as Fern in Les Boys, he reached out and touched a lot of people.

He was an extremely kind and sympathetic man, and was able to combine humor, sports and general knowledge with ease. For all these reasons (by no means an exhaustive list), Paul Houde endeared himself to the public.

And it’s no surprise that he’s been the recipient of a ton of tributes on social networks, not least from the Canadiens, who have taken the time to offer their condolences to the family, while paying tribute to his memory.

That said, the Habs weren’t the only ones to honor his life: we’ve been treated to a veritable shower of tributes since the sad announcement.

Here are just a few:

The DLC team would also like to offer its most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Paul Houde, who was one of the most important people in the Quebec media world over the last half-century, thanks to his great class and immense kindness.

His person and his immense legacy will never be forgotten, far from it.

