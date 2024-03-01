Skip to content
Despite Laval’s playoff run, Mailloux should be playing in Montreal by season’s end
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Logan Mailloux is doing well in his very first season in the American League.

What’s most impressive is the fact that he missed so many games before turning pro.

After all, some people doubted his ability to adapt to the next level (I’m one of them) because he didn’t play for a while, when he was young and needed to develop.

We all know Mailloux’s attributes: he’s big, he throws from the right, he plays physical, he’s excellent offensively, as evidenced by his 34 points (11 goals) in 52 games this season…

All of which means that, the longer this goes on, the more we look forward to seeing him play in Montreal.

On this subject, Anthony Marcotte, who was on the Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez show (BPM Sports), said that we should see Mailloux with the Habs by the end of the season:

I’m convinced he’ll get a few NHL games this year. Probably after March 8! – Anthony Marcotte

After the trade deadline, the Habs will have the opportunity to make four recalls until the end of the season.

The idea of one of these recalls being used for Mailloux is interesting, because it would allow him to add a little NHL experience before the Habs’ next training camp.

Anthony Marcotte believes in Mailloux’s chances for next season:

If anyone deserves the chance to be called up to play NHL games, it’s Logan Mailloux.

The problem in all this, however, is that the Rocket are in the thick of the race for a playoff spot, and the Laval outfit needs its best defenseman in the lineup.

Mailloux plays on the power play, he plays shorthanded, he’s one of Jean-François Houle’s most-used defensemen…

All this to say that Mailloux is really important to the Rocket and that the Habs will have an important decision to make.

Do we prioritize the development of the youngster, who would have the opportunity to get a taste of the big league… Or do we prioritize the success of the Habs’ club-school?

