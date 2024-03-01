Despite Laval’s playoff run, Mailloux should be playing in Montreal by season’s end

Just one. Logan Mailloux.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 1, 2024
What’s most impressive is the fact that he missed so many games before turning pro.
After all, some people doubted his ability to adapt to the next level (I’m one of them) because he didn’t play for a while, when he was young and needed to develop.
We all know Mailloux’s attributes: he’s big, he throws from the right, he plays physical, he’s excellent offensively, as evidenced by his 34 points (11 goals) in 52 games this season…
On this subject, Anthony Marcotte, who was on the Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez show (BPM Sports), said that we should see Mailloux with the Habs by the end of the season:
I’m convinced he’ll get a few NHL games this year. Probably after March 8! – Anthony Marcotte
The idea of one of these recalls being used for Mailloux is interesting, because it would allow him to add a little NHL experience before the Habs’ next training camp.
Anthony Marcotte believes in Mailloux’s chances for next season:
If anyone deserves the chance to be called up to play NHL games, it’s Logan Mailloux.
Mailloux plays on the power play, he plays shorthanded, he’s one of Jean-François Houle’s most-used defensemen…
Do we prioritize the development of the youngster, who would have the opportunity to get a taste of the big league… Or do we prioritize the success of the Habs’ club-school?
In gusto
– Minor NHL transaction.
We have acquired F Zakhar Bardakov and a draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Kurtis MacDermid. pic.twitter.com/QHdssw4elI
– Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) March 1, 2024
– Love it.
Nick & Cole on their day off in Florida https://t.co/L8LTcS4RhZ
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 1, 2024
– Magnifique.
“It was an honor and a privilege to grow up watching you.”
Brendan Peters, also known as “Mini Kipper” presents Miikka Kiprusoff with a custom painted mask ahead of his jersey retirement. pic.twitter.com/QU9bOkQyO8
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 1, 2024
– What’s more, Belzile hasn’t even played a game with the Rangers yet…
Alex Belzile is still on his recall with the New York Rangers and won’t face the Rocket tonight in Hartford. Belzile is still the Wolf Pack’s leading scorer with 37 points in 43 games. Youngsters Brennan Ohtmann and Brett Berard follow with 36 and 34.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 1, 2024