Pierre LeBrun tells us what it would take to trade David Savard

David Savard has been in the news a lot lately. Even if the defenseman doesn’t want to be traded, he’s still in the trade rumor mill, with several teams reportedly interested in acquiring his services for the playoffs.

What the Chris Tanev trade means for the D market ahead of the deadline, the other teams that took a swing at Tanev, why the Flames picked the Dallas offer, more D options for the Leafs, and more in my latest Rumblings for@TheAthletic https://t.co/x85L4dSFom – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 29, 2024

“I think it would take a first-round pick, a young player with a value equivalent to a first-round pick or multiple picks with a combined value equivalent to a first-rounder.” – Pierre LeBrun

We wondered what the return might look like if Savard were traded, but now Pierre LeBrun has shed some light on the matter.This is what he mentioned in his most recent article on The Athletic:

After seeing the return received for Chris Tanev, I really wondered what the Quebec defenseman’s value might look like.

The fact that he’s not a rental player and has plenty of playoff experience, including a Stanley Cup, increases his value.

Jordan Harris has not discussed a trade with the Habs

One player who has often been the subject of trade rumors with the Montreal Canadiens over the past year is Jordan Harris.

The 23-year-old defenseman still plays very well in all facets of the game, but he hasn’t been able to keep his regular spot on the defensive brigade. #Congestion

“I know I still have more to give, to prove”. An unfiltered discussion with Jordan Harris on the evaluation of his game and his vision for the future. Bonus: he discusses an element of his game that he feels has improved greatly thanks to a colossal amount of hard work. pic.twitter.com/8upWG46TBw – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 20, 2024

His strength, as he already mentioned in his post-game interview, is his defensive play, but he also made it clear that he still wants to give more in his overall game.

With the organization’s surplus of defensemen, it’s harder to keep a full-time position. However, this surplus of defensemen is also driving trade rumors.

Harris spoke with TVA Sports’ Anthony Martineau on Wednesday. The journalist asked him if he’d had any discussions with the Habs about a possible trade.

Jordan Harris told me yesterday that he and the Habs hadn’t had any discussions about the possibility of a deal involving him. “No. Nothing at all!” – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 29, 2024

He replied that no, there were no such talks (yet):

I’d like to keep him in Montreal, as he’s not currently worth a lot.

But the surplus of defensemen still makes me hesitate.

– A change of scenery could be good for him.

Kent Johnson’s last 19 games: 0 goals

0 goals Time for a change of scenery? pic.twitter.com/eRYaCJyHQa – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 29, 2024

