Blue Jackets GM: Grant McCagg (seriously) wants to see Trevor Timmins get his chance

The Columbus Blue Jackets are currently looking for a GM. We suspect they won’t officially find one by the trade deadline, which is eight days away.

John Davidson says he is seeking a GM with plenty of experience. He need not look any further than his own staff. Trevor Timmins is more than qualified to get an opportunity given his breadth of experience. I think he should be seriously considered: pic.twitter.com/mIzOIvhLfa – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) February 29, 2024

But after that? The search could intensify a bit.And on that subject, Grant McCagg thinks the Blue Jackets should (seriously) consider giving an interview to Trevor Timmins, who currently works for the organization as a scout. McCagg says he has the experience that Columbus president John Davidson is looking for.

In his eyes, Timmins is no match for Martin Madden Jr. The Ducks member’s name has been bandied about in Ohio, but the former Canadiens scout (who therefore worked with Timmins) believes his former boss hit the bull’s-eye more often.

From 2016 to 2021 (Timmins’ last draft), he says the Habs had two top-10 picks and five top-30 picks. Those guys scored 203 more NHL points than the Ducks’ eight top-30 picks during the same period, including three top-10s.

Between 2016 and 2021 Montreal had two top-ten picks and five top-30 picks. Anaheim had three top-ten picks and eight top-30 picks. Anaheim’s picks from that period have accumulated 655 NHL points. Montreal’s picks have accumulated 858 points. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) February 29, 2024

To add to Timmins’ detractors, he says that from 2013 to 2020, all of his first-round picks are currently in the NHL, with the exception of Nikita Scherbak… and that since 2016, he has one of the best rosters among scouts.

Several NHL scouts have suggested to me since Jarmo got fired that Trevor should get the job. He has a solid reputation in the scouting community as someone who is respected by members of his scouting staff, and he has built up a solid network over the past three decades. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) February 29, 2024

He adds that the wish of many scouts in the business is to see Timmins get the job, as he has many contacts and is respected by his NHL peers.

Obviously, this isn’t the kind of comment that will go down well with many Canadiens fans. The former head scout doesn’t exactly have the best of reputations with fans.

In any case, if he were appointed, let’s just say it would be the talk of Montreal. Not as much as if Marc Bergevin or Jeff Gorton had the job, but still.

