Blue Jackets GM: Grant McCagg (seriously) wants to see Trevor Timmins get his chance
The Columbus Blue Jackets are currently looking for a GM. We suspect they won’t officially find one by the trade deadline, which is eight days away.

But after that? The search could intensify a bit.

And on that subject, Grant McCagg thinks the Blue Jackets should (seriously) consider giving an interview to Trevor Timmins, who currently works for the organization as a scout. McCagg says he has the experience that Columbus president John Davidson is looking for.

In his eyes, Timmins is no match for Martin Madden Jr. The Ducks member’s name has been bandied about in Ohio, but the former Canadiens scout (who therefore worked with Timmins) believes his former boss hit the bull’s-eye more often.

From 2016 to 2021 (Timmins’ last draft), he says the Habs had two top-10 picks and five top-30 picks. Those guys scored 203 more NHL points than the Ducks’ eight top-30 picks during the same period, including three top-10s.

To add to Timmins’ detractors, he says that from 2013 to 2020, all of his first-round picks are currently in the NHL, with the exception of Nikita Scherbak… and that since 2016, he has one of the best rosters among scouts.

He adds that the wish of many scouts in the business is to see Timmins get the job, as he has many contacts and is respected by his NHL peers.

Obviously, this isn’t the kind of comment that will go down well with many Canadiens fans. The former head scout doesn’t exactly have the best of reputations with fans.

In any case, if he were appointed, let’s just say it would be the talk of Montreal. Not as much as if Marc Bergevin or Jeff Gorton had the job, but still.

