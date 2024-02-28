Samuel Montembeault to face Panthers tomorrow

Samuel Montembeault is the Montreal Canadiens’ best (healthy) goaltender. If the club wants to have a chance of winning games, he’s the one who has to be the club’s first choice.

And Martin St-Louis obviously doesn’t want anything to do with losing. And why is that?

Because for the second time in two games, it’s the Quebecer who’ll be in front of his team’s net. He’ll face the Panthers (his former team) tomorrow night in Sunrise.

Samuel Montembeault to face the Panthers on Thursday, says Martin St-Louis Samuel Montembeault starts against the Panthers, per Martin St-Louis#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/N9rvLfaZJ5 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 28, 2024

I imagine my colleague Maxime Truman, who hopes the Canadiens will play Jake Allen as often as possible between now and the end of the season because he ‘s his favorite goalie to lose games to, will be disappointed when he sees the news.

And he won’t be the only one.

But clearly, it was St-Louis who made this decision. If Kent Hughes or Jeff Gorton had decided, it’s safe to assume that the best goalie wouldn’t have been sent into the fray tomorrow.

Note that after the Panthers on Thursday, the Lightning (Saturday) is on the menu. Expect to see Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau.

It’s also worth mentioning that Jayden Struble and Jake Evans, who missed today’s training session due to their health, will accompany the club to Florida.

No word on whether they’ll play tomorrow.

Jake Evans and Jayden Struble will travel with the team on Wednesday. Evans and Struble will travel with the team on Wednesday#GoHabsGo – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 28, 2024

I expect the center to be able to play. In Struble’s case, it’s safe to assume that he’s getting better and has a chance of playing in the next few days.

But we’ll have to wait and see.

