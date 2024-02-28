Skip to content
Samuel Montembeault to face Panthers tomorrow
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Samuel Montembeault is the Montreal Canadiens’ best (healthy) goaltender. If the club wants to have a chance of winning games, he’s the one who has to be the club’s first choice.

And Martin St-Louis obviously doesn’t want anything to do with losing. And why is that?

Because for the second time in two games, it’s the Quebecer who’ll be in front of his team’s net. He’ll face the Panthers (his former team) tomorrow night in Sunrise.

I imagine my colleague Maxime Truman, who hopes the Canadiens will play Jake Allen as often as possible between now and the end of the season because he ‘s his favorite goalie to lose games to, will be disappointed when he sees the news.

And he won’t be the only one.

But clearly, it was St-Louis who made this decision. If Kent Hughes or Jeff Gorton had decided, it’s safe to assume that the best goalie wouldn’t have been sent into the fray tomorrow.

Note that after the Panthers on Thursday, the Lightning (Saturday) is on the menu. Expect to see Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau.

It’s also worth mentioning that Jayden Struble and Jake Evans, who missed today’s training session due to their health, will accompany the club to Florida.

No word on whether they’ll play tomorrow.

I expect the center to be able to play. In Struble’s case, it’s safe to assume that he’s getting better and has a chance of playing in the next few days.

But we’ll have to wait and see.

In bursts

– Slaf hasn’t spoken to his coach (yet?) about his penalties.

– He needs to give more.

– Really?

– He’s a good player.

– Salt Lake City is ready.

