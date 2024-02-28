Skip to content
It’s official: Marc-André Fleury will not be traded
It’s rumor season in the NHL, with the trade deadline less than two weeks away.

There’s going to be some action between now and March 8, and we know that one of the most popular names on the market lately is Marc-André Fleury.

There’s been talk of the goaltender changing his address for a chance to win another Stanley Cup, but let’s just say that the Wild have made that clear, according to Elliotte Friedman on X/Twitter.

In fact, it’s simple.

According to the tipster, the Minnesota outfit has indicated that it will not trade the Quebecer to another team and is happy to keep him on its roster.

The scenario of him being traded can therefore be forgotten.

Ultimately, this will have an impact on the “rest” of the NHL goaltending market.

Fleury was seen as an interesting player because he has experience and because he already has Cup rings, especially since he has a cap hit of $3.5 million and his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

That’s one less name on the board, at least. #JakeAllen

The Wild are currently just six points behind the Kings and Preds, who sit respectively 1st and 2nd in the Wild Card standings in the West.

Things have been going well for Minnesota lately, who have won seven of their last ten games…

That said, all indications are that the Wild are going to go all out and try to secure their ticket to the spring dance. And the best way to do that is to retain the services of the goaltender who has been the Wild’s best performer so far this season:

  • 12-10-3 record, .899 save percentage and 2.92 goals-against average for Fleury
  • Filip Gustavsson’s 16-14-3 record, .896 save percentage and 3.23 goals-against average.

All in all, I’m inclined to believe that the Wild are making the right decision in keeping their veteran.

