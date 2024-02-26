The Lightning need more than David Savard to correct their shortcomings

David Savard is a popular name right now, and will be even more so in (less than) two weeks’ time at the NHL trade deadline.

We know that the Montreal organization’s plan is not to trade its veteran…

But many will agree that if a team calls up Kent Hughes and offers him a price he can’t refuse, the GM will have to make an agonizing choice. Because we know how much Savard is appreciated in Montreal.

Teams will be interested in his services because David Savard has the profile of a player who can help any team. We know his qualities, and we know he’s one of the best defensive players in the National League.

In a recent capsule, David Pagnotta linked the Quebecer’s name to that of the Lightning.

It’s not the first time this idea has come up, because Savard has already played in Tampa and because the Lightning are looking for a defenseman for the playoffs, after losing the services of Mikhail Sergachev…

But ultimately, the Lightning need much more than David Savard to correct their shortcomings. The club ranks 7th in the NHL in goals scored so far this season (201), which is (really) not ideal.

David Savard is good… but he’s not the one who’s going to change everything, and he’s not the one who’s going to correct all of Tampa Bay’s defensive shortcomings.

The Lightning’s problem is relatively simple.

The club, led by Nikita Kucherov, is more than capable of scoring goals… But for a rare time, it’s the goalies who aren’t getting the job done.

The statistics of their first two goaltenders aren’t exceptional, at least:

Andrei Vasilevskiy’s 20-14-0 record, .897 save percentage and 2.95 goals-against average.

Jonas Johansson’s 11-7-5 record, .888 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average.

You may have the NHL’s top scorer, and you may have some excellent offensive players in your lineup…

But at the end of the day, if you allow more goals than you score, the result isn’t positive. And it’s hard to believe that goalies will magically start stopping the puck even if the Lightning make additions to their defensive brigade.

It’s going to take more than that.

