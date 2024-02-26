Skip to content
Five losses: the best performance in 5-6 games (according to Martin St-Louis)
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
In a press conference this morning, Martin St-Louis said that after a game, he knows whether his club has basically played a good game or had a bad one in the system.

And he doesn’t necessarily base his opinion on the result of the match.

For example, the Habs have won games they deserved to lose. That said, they’ve also lost games they deserved to win, when you look at the way the club played.

Logically, a club wins the games it should… but logic doesn’t always prevail.

This morning, in his paper of the day (which came out before the Habs’ training session), Arpon Basu of The Athletic mentioned that, despite the last five losses, the club hasn’t played badly.

And in recent games, even though the Canadiens have lost (five in a row), Martin St-Louis feels that, in terms of on-ice performance, this is the club’s best 5-6-game streak.

He adds, however, that this doesn’t guarantee a win – as we’ve clearly seen over the last five games – for his men, who clearly need to improve the finer details of their game.

That’s obviously a big quote considering the club has lost its last few games. But it’s true that the club hasn’t been downgraded, when you look at it.

But to say this is the “best streak” of 5-6 games the Habs have played?

It’s worth noting that tomorrow, the Habs clearly want to do everything in their power to get back to winning ways. The poor (in every sense of the word) Coyotes will be in town for the occasion.

But why? Because Samuel Montembeault will be in net.

The Canadiens clearly want to give themselves a chance to win games. Will we see him somewhere in Florida, be it Thursday in Sunrise or Saturday in Tampa Bay?

Note that Jayden Struble (whose back is better) and Jake Evans, who missed today’s practice, are doubtful for tomorrow’s game.

