Five losses: the best performance in 5-6 games (according to Martin St-Louis)

In a press conference this morning, Martin St-Louis said that after a game, he knows whether his club has basically played a good game or had a bad one in the system.

And he doesn’t necessarily base his opinion on the result of the match.

For example, the Habs have won games they deserved to lose. That said, they’ve also lost games they deserved to win, when you look at the way the club played.

Logically, a club wins the games it should… but logic doesn’t always prevail.

This morning, in his paper of the day (which came out before the Habs’ training session), Arpon Basu of The Athletic mentioned that, despite the last five losses, the club hasn’t played badly.

“As far as how we’re performing on the ice, this is our best run of five or six straight games this season.” – Martin St. Louis, this morning. He’s not necessarily wrong. I looked at the Canadiens’ weird losing streak as part of my weekly notebook today: https://t.co/e596w8w3W3 – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 26, 2024

And in recent games, even though the Canadiens have lost (five in a row), Martin St-Louis feels that, in terms of on-ice performance, this is the club’s best 5-6-game streak.

He adds, however, that this doesn’t guarantee a win – as we’ve clearly seen over the last five games – for his men, who clearly need to improve the finer details of their game.

I love Martin St-Louis and he gives us a lot every day in interviews…but you also have to admit that he’s quite a salesman. I think he could make @GeorgesLaraque eat steak! https://t.co/LktT571e1q – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) February 26, 2024

That’s obviously a big quote considering the club has lost its last few games. But it’s true that the club hasn’t been downgraded, when you look at it.

But to say this is the “best streak” of 5-6 games the Habs have played?

It’s worth noting that tomorrow, the Habs clearly want to do everything in their power to get back to winning ways. The poor (in every sense of the word) Coyotes will be in town for the occasion.

Jake Evans and Jayden Struble will be in the line-up tomorrow against the Coyotes. Samuel Montembeault will be the starting goaltender @RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) February 26, 2024

But why? Because Samuel Montembeault will be in net.The Canadiens clearly want to give themselves a chance to win games. Will we see him somewhere in Florida, be it Thursday in Sunrise or Saturday in Tampa Bay?

Note that Jayden Struble (whose back is better) and Jake Evans, who missed today’s practice, are doubtful for tomorrow’s game.

There’s 1 big buzz around @cfmontreal right now. 133,000 people (average per minute) watched the 1st game of the season on Saturday on @RDSca. That doesn’t include people like me who tuned in to @AppleTV. No game in 2023 has drawn this much attention on RDS. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 26, 2024

No change to RHP’s initial return schedule, despite his presence on the ice this morning. We’re still talking 4 to 6 weeks. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 26, 2024

In my post-game interview with @RC_Sports, she made a point of starting the interview in French. So it’s not all memorized answers. Bravo @koricheverie! French, but interesting answers, charisma. She understands what it takes to coach in Mtl! https://t.co/pXUvjHRsDQ – Christine Roger (@ChristineRoger) February 25, 2024

Valeri Nichushkin(@Avalanche) cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to resume practicing with team. https://t.co/fYKhko1G7V pic.twitter.com/vKDDFJW83q – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 26, 2024

