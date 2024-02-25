Skip to content
21 points in his last 22 games: Jonathan Huberdeau is on a winning streak
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Since leaving Florida to join the Calgary Flames after the trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers, things haven’t been going well for Jonathan Huberdeau.

The former 30-goal, 115-point scorer of the 2021-2022 season is struggling to regain even half of his production rate since arriving in Calgary.

He was getting a lot out of Darryl Sutter, and we thought things would improve with the departure of the head coach, but they didn’t. This season, Huberdeau has had a tough time of it.

This season, Huberdeau has gone through several very difficult sequences, as our texts on the Quebecer since the start of the season attest.

Huberdeau didn’t score a goal for more than a month in November and December, which just goes to show how difficult it’s been for him this season.

However, for the first time this season, there’s something positive to be said for the Quebecer, who has 21 points in his last 22 games.

Indeed, the Calgary Flames’ number 10 is going through a good streak right now, accumulating points on a regular basis as the Flames battle for the playoffs.

The timing is therefore excellent, as it’s a very hot playoff battle in the West, with five teams fighting for the last playoff spot, the second Wild Card.

(Credit: NHL.com)

Huberdeau’s recent success clearly helps the Flames.

Even if Huberdeau’s 21 points only include five goals (nine in total this season), it’s an encouraging sequence for the Quebecer.

In short, it’s good to see Huberdeau regaining some of the form he showed in Florida.

Let’s not forget that he begins his eight-year contract with the Flames this season, worth $10.5 million a year.

36 points (nine goals and 27 assists) in 57 games are still far too few for a guy who earns that kind of money per year.

