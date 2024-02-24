Top-3: Nikolaj Ehlers steals the show with two superb goals

There were three games on the program last night in the National Hockey League.Here are the highlights.

The Winnipeg Jets were in Chicago last night to take on Connor Bedard ‘s Blackhawks .

However, the Blackhawks’ prodigy didn’t distinguish himself in this game, as he got no points in a 3-2 overtime loss.

“A masterpiece from Ehlers! HE WENT COAST TO COAST pic.twitter.com/fZPfelkHfx – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 24, 2024

Blink and you’ll miss it! What a ridiculous shot from Nikolaj Ehlers. pic.twitter.com/ICzcuVdtTI – NHL (@NHL) February 24, 2024

Instead, it was Nikolaj Ehlers who put on a show, scoring two superb goals.

And in overtime, it was Kyle Connor who sealed the game’s outcome.

KYLE CONNOR CALLS GAME! The Jets win it with Connor’s @SUBWAYCanada OT clincher. pic.twitter.com/HvLLTVFJ80 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2024

This season in the NHL, the race for the Art Ross Trophy (awarded to the top scorer in the regular season) is one of the most exciting we’ve had in recent years.

Indeed, the battle at the top is very close.

For a long time, we thought it was a race between two players, Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon, but that’s counting Connor McDavid (winner of the last three Art Ross awards) out of the running, which is never a good idea.

The Oilers’ forward had started the season badly before suffering an injury and missing a few games.

Since his return to action, the Oilers’ captain has been quietly making his way back to the top of the scoring charts.

Leon Draisaitl finds twine off McDavid’s spinning pass for a power play goal, tying it up at 1!#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/ODKB5RTq1Z – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 24, 2024

He currently ranks third with 87 points (21 goals and 66 assists), just eight points behind leader Nikita Kucherov (36-59-95).McDavid added two assists last night in a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

McDavid has 16 assists in his last six games, and he’s clearly on a mission to catch Kucherov.

Connor McDavid credited with hitting 3 posts tonight. That’s tied for the most in an NHL game this season. His 11 posts hit are tied for the most in the NHL this season – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 24, 2024

Connor Clifton nets his first goal as a Sabre! #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/0W86QfodcO – Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 24, 2024

All McDavid needs is a little more luck, and he could easily find himself on top.Who do you think will win the Art Ross Trophy this season?In a duel between two teams that have been out of the playoff picture for a while now, the Buffalo Sabres prevailed 2-1 over the Columbus Blue Jackets.The Sabres thus took a four-point lead over the Montreal Canadiens in the standings with the same number of games played.

This is excellent news for Habs fans, as it quietly improves the Tricolore’s chances of drafting as high as possible in the next draft.

Extensions

– Here are yesterday’s results.

All three road teams skated to victories Friday, including the @NHLJets who climbed into second place in the Central Division standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/lJvuMTGmTt pic.twitter.com/7qtfs9IFRl – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 24, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: 13 games.