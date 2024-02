The Canadiens are on the move this afternoon!

First of all, Kent Hughes has claimed Colin White in the waivers from the Penguins, a right-handed forward who began his career in Ottawa and played 303 NHL games…

And then there’s the fact that the Habs have placed Brandon Gignac in the waivers, having signed him to an (NHL) contract just over two weeks ago.

Both pieces of news were reported by Elliotte Friedman on the X / Twitter platform.

He’s active, Kent Hughes today:

MY claims Colin White – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 22, 2024