Injury: Martin St-Louis doesn’t know if Cole Caufield is close to missing a game

Follow media availability at Canadiens training sessions
Tune in now to live Canadiens media ops from practice #GoHabsGo https://t.co/BwEp4lyOv4
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 20, 2024
I don’t think I’m telling you anything by saying that Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky are the only good trio on the Habs these days. The three guys are (almost) the only ones producing points, it seems.
And the craziest part is that they’re doing it when they’re clearly not at 100% capacity.
Is it just fatigue, from putting the club on their backs for the past few weeks? You might think it’s a little more than that… especially in the case of Cole Caufield.
After all, Caufield missed the Canadiens’ last three practices for treatment. That’s a big clue – and he’s the only one who missed yesterday’s session, in fact.
Yesterday, during Martin St-Louis’ media availability, we heard Martin McGuire ask the coach about the health of the player in the first year of an eight-year contract.
No idea. – Martin St-Louis
After his answer, St-Louis waited a few seconds, shaking his head. He didn’t seem to want to say anything more on the subject, but reading between the lines, it’s clear that it’s a possibility.
We can assume that the coach has already thought of a plan in his head to replace Caufield on the first trio, if need be. And you’d think he wouldn’t want to use it.
In bursts
– His recall was short-lived.
We have loaned Logan Stankoven to @TexasStars.#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/32GvgMTzWq
– Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 21, 2024
– Interesting.
Top 10 teams in the NHL by points %
1 – Florida, .696
2 – Vancouver, .690
3 (tie) – N.Y. Rangers, .688
3 (tie) – Boston, .688
5 – Winnipeg, .676
6 – Dallas, .667
7 – Colorado, .649
8 – Carolina, .645
9 – Edmonton, .644
10 – Toronto, .630
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 21, 2024
– Logical.
Remains to be seen how his camp goes. https://t.co/V6Hj6pMPO0
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 21, 2024
– Jean Perron: It’s not going to end well with Jake Allen. [LPB]
– Good question.
POLL OF THE DAY IN THE MORNING CLUB | If the 2020 draft had to be redone, who would you pick at #1?
Listen to Le Club du matin, every day at 5:54 a.m. https://t.co/qNeSbci3eG
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 21, 2024